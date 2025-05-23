Apple had big plans for a camera on your wrist – and then bailed
It wasn't for selfies or FaceTime – Apple wanted your Watch to see the world. Now? That plan's reportedly in the bin.
Earlier, Apple was rumored to be working on an Apple Watch with a camera, said to be released in 2027. Now, it seems the Cupertino tech giant has abandoned those plans, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The rumored earlier Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra were reportedly going to feature a camera to view the surrounding environment, but this week, it seems that work on this project had stopped. The report comes from uncited sources that have spoken with Bloomberg.
The Cupertino tech giant reportedly planned to release the camera-equipped Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra in 2027 before the plans changed. It's still possible at some point in the future for Apple to bring the technology back, but for now, it seems to have been scrapped.
Nevertheless, Apple has not completely gotten rid of its idea to have some other devices equipped with cameras. Reportedly, the AirPods with tiny cameras inside are still on the table, at least for now. These AirPods cameras are said to be infrared sensors that may enable fancy features like enhanced spatial audio, in-air gesture control, and AI functionalities.
Meanwhile, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, is gearing up to release its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic soon. Those two smartwatches have been in the leaks recently, but we still don't know exactly what AI features they will offer. Anyway, they probably won't have cameras on them, so Apple likely has nothing to worry about when it comes to scrapping those plans.
The plan reportedly was to have an Apple Watch model equipped with cameras. But not for any old-fashioned reason: the camera wasn't going to be used for FaceTime or taking photos. You can probably guess straight away what these cameras would've been used for: yep, you got it - AI. Or more specifically, Visual Intelligence.
According to earlier reports, the cameras on the timepiece would have been used for accessing information about objects and places surrounding you. For example, the cameras on the Watch may have helped you identify a plant, get a translation, and describe an object, among other potential use cases. All with AI, of course.
The Apple Watch Series 10. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Meanwhile, it's also not clear what is the reason for abandoning these plans.
