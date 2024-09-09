30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4

Accessories Apple Audio
An image of Apple AirPods Max with their case on
As we eagerly await Apple's "Glowtime" event later today, a last minute tidbit made its way to social media last night — courtesy of Apple insider Mark Gurman — where he stated we might get an unveiling of an AirPods Max sequel. Despite rumors indicating a later release, and even Gurman himself previously suggesting that the new headphones wouldn't be launched alongside the iPhone 16 series, seems that we may get those new AirPods Max 2 sooner than we thought.

Gurman's last-minute post on X has further fueled the excitement, hinting at potential upgrades such as improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and a USB-C charging port. The inclusion of a USB-C port would align with Apple's recent shift towards this universal standard, as seen in its latest iPhones and iPads.


While details about the AirPods Max 2 remain scarce, it's reasonable to expect Apple to introduce new color options and make minor design tweaks. However, after four years since the original AirPods Max, users are hoping for more substantial enhancements. Features like a more powerful chip, touch controls, Conversation Awareness, and water resistance, which are already present in the AirPods Pro 2, would be welcome additions to the AirPods Max 2.

The potential launch of the AirPods Max 2 alongside the more budget-friendly AirPods 4 would cater to a wider range of consumers. The AirPods 4 are expected to offer a compelling combination of features and affordability, while the AirPods Max 2 would cater to those seeking a premium audio experience.

As the "Glowtime" event unfolds in just a few hours, all eyes will be on Apple to see if they deliver on these expectations. The potential launch of the AirPods Max 2, along with other anticipated announcements, could make this an exciting event indeed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

