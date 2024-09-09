Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4

Gurman's last-minute post on X has further fueled the excitement, hinting at potential upgrades such as improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and a USB-C charging port. The inclusion of a USB-C port would align with Apple's recent shift towards this universal standard, as seen in its latest iPhones and iPads.

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024





While details about the AirPods Max 2 remain scarce, it's reasonable to expect Apple to introduce new color options and make minor design tweaks. However, after four years since the original AirPods Max, users are hoping for more substantial enhancements. Features like a more powerful chip, touch controls, Conversation Awareness, and water resistance, which are already present in the AirPods Pro 2, would be welcome additions to the AirPods Max 2.





AirPods 4 are expected to offer a compelling combination of features and affordability, while the AirPods Max 2 would cater to those seeking a premium audio experience. The potential launch of the AirPods Max 2 alongside the more budget-friendly AirPods 4 would cater to a wider range of consumers. Theare expected to offer a compelling combination of features and affordability, while the AirPods Max 2 would cater to those seeking a premium audio experience.



As the "Glowtime" event unfolds in just a few hours, all eyes will be on Apple to see if they deliver on these expectations. The potential launch of the AirPods Max 2, along with other anticipated announcements, could make this an exciting event indeed.