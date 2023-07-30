More cities can now be viewed using Apple Maps' gorgeous 3D "detailed city experience"









In 2021, Apple started releasing its "detailed city experience" as part of iOS 15. Four cities were part of these absolutely gorgeous-looking 3D images when the feature was first disseminated by Apple . Over time, Apple offered it for navigating in 22 cities and has just added it to two more cities in Texas, Dallas and Houston.





The feature not only includes detailed 3D maps but also shows "...elevation details across a city, new road labels, and hundreds of custom-designed landmarks like Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in LA, the Statue of Liberty in NYC, and the Royal Albert Hall in London, with more to come." There is also a "beautiful nighttime mode with a moonlit glow [that] activates at dusk." The Houston, Texas "detailed city experience" includes custom-designed 3D views of NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, and Shell Energy Stadium.







The cities that currently can be viewed using the "detailed city experience" on Apple Maps include:



