iPhone 13 Pro: Apple makes the iPhone "Pro" again (Sorry, iPhone 12 Pro)

Batterygate - planned obsolescence. Apple was caught slowing down older iPhones in order to prevent them from shutting down under higher loads. Messed up big time.





Bendgate - this one's unforgettable because it's literally documented in numerous YouTube videos. Although it's expected that Apple will release an iPhone that folds in the next few years, the iPhone 6 will always be known as "the first foldable iPhone".





Antennagate - the iPhone 4 would lose signal and drop calls when held in a way that covered its antennas. Apple was very reluctant to acknowledge there's a problem in the first place. In an attempt to put down the fire, Steve Jobs famously stated:

"You're holding it wrong"

iPhone 12 Pro: Apple's neglected middle child













These are all the differences between the four iPhone 12 models at a glance, or as some might say - on paper. The thing is - the user experience doesn’t happen “on paper”, especially with Apple devices. As you can see, the most obvious difference between the standard iPhone 12 models and the Pro models, as far as the average consumer is concerned, will be in the camera department and aesthetics.









However, once you start looking more into it, the only real-world difference between the



That's where the



Best-selling iPhones in Q1 2021, according to estimates by Counterpoint:



iPhone 12 — 17.7 million iPhone 12 Pro Max — 14.2 million iPhone 12 Pro — 10.6 million iPhone 11 — 7.1 million

Make no mistake - a company like Apple will always want to sell you the more, or ideally most expensive product available. In fact, many would say that’s why phones like the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 exist - just so their respective makers can upsell their more expensive “Pro” and “Ultra” phones.



iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Different cameras - different phones



As you might have heard, Apple is



So, let’s see what new features are expected on the iPhone 13 series and put things in perspective to see how Apple plans to differentiate the standard iPhone 13 models from the iPhone 13 Pro models. Spoiler: The tactics are changing.



Out of the gate, you can see how the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are going to become pretty much the same device (of course, the Max will be bigger, with a larger battery). At the same time, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are expected to remain much more conservative in the camera department, compared to the “iPhone 12 vs. 12 Pro series” case.



iPhone 13 series camera system upgrades:







iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: A higher-rate refresh - Apple's masterplan will work



But! That’s not all. While the camera system is the biggest flex and marketing driver for Apple (and pretty much any other smartphone-maker), this time it won't be enough to sell you a “Pro” iPhone, and Apple knows that.



So, what’s the best way to solve this issue and differentiate two sets of phones?





It’s not a surprise that smartphone displays are arguably the most important part of the smartphone. It’s what you see and use every day. A brilliant camera is good to have, but how often do you use your zoom or ultra-wide-angle camera? Not nearly as often as you see your phone’s screen. That’s why it’s the perfect time for Apple to enter the high-refresh-rate race. Welcome, Apple. Of course, they are a couple of years late as usual, but that’s OK. iPhone users are used to it.



The



It’s smoother; it makes animations feel faster; it makes the phone feel faster - it just makes it feel… Pro . It’s the ultimate iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max selling point, on top of the better camera system and increased battery sizes.

In the end…



Then again, if you want to pay less for an iPhone 13 Pro, you might want to wait for next year's iPhone 14. It's an Apple tradition to bring old "Pro" features to new vanilla models every year.



Ultimately, it's not even certain if Apple's going to maintain this strategy for the iPhone 14 series, 15 series, etc. We've seen it before - the iPhone 6 Plus was basically the same phone as the iPhone 6, but then the iPhone 7 Plus &



See you in September! Now, Apple seems to be trying to find a middle ground. Selling smartphones is no joke, folks. Ask LG (or Sony). But if there’s one company that knows how to sell flagships, this is Apple...See you in September!

