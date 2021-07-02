90 million iPhone 13 units rumored to support zippy 5G mmWave connectivity

90 million iPhone 13 units rumored to support zippy 5G mmWave connectivity0
The iPhone 12 lineup was the first in the history of the iconic handset to sport 5G connectivity. As such, the devices managed to connect with both sub 6GHz 5G airwaves and the more powerful mmWave 5G spectrum that delivers the faster 1Gbps+ signals allowing users to experience some of the future promise that 5G will bring. With one year of 5G connectivity under its belt, Apple is making some changes for this year's iPhone 13 series.
With more 2021 iPhone units delivering zippy mmWave 5G connectivity, the company has added another AiP substrate supplier
With the addition of Austria's AT&S, Apple now has five suppliers of the substrates used for the mmWave 5G antennas used on the iPhone. The other manufacturers are Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and Unimircon Technology. AT&S has been a supplier of SLP (a substrate-like PCB) and SiP (System in Package) substrates for the iPhone and other Apple devices.
Under-screen Touch ID tipped for Apple's iPhone 14 series, 2022 iPhone SE to come with 5G
All four iPhone 13 models are said to provide sensor-shift stabilization for more stable and less shaky videos. With this feature, the adjustment creating the stabilization is made on the camera sensors instead of the lenses. And cosmetically speaking, the notch will not be as wide and the non-Pro models should employ a different diagonal design for the rear cameras in addition to offering some new color options.
Touch ID rumored to make its triumphant return in 2022 with an under-display fingerprint scanner
A previous leak reportedly revealed higher battery capacities for the new models. And of course, all four models will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset produced by TSMC using its enhanced 5nm process node.
Some of the new iPhone features we were hoping to see on the latest version of the device this year will be on the iPhone 14 series in 2022 according to TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo. That would include the return of Touch ID in the form of an under-screen fingerprint scanner for the Pro models. We also could see two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch iPhone 14 versions next year and the breakdown could look something like this:
- iPhone 14 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 14 Max 6.7-inch display
- iPhone 14 Pro 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7-inch display
This would keep the same setup with two Pro and two non-Pro variants. Apple is said to be working on a 48MP wide camera for the 2022 Pro handsets.