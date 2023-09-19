Apple's 'cheapest' M2-powered iPad Pro 12.9 model is now a cool $100 cheaper than usual





Fortunately for bargain hunters looking to make the most well-informed buying decision possible, we have all of the records and history at our disposal and we can tell you Amazon's latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) deal (largely) matches a promotion from all the way back in May

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color $100 off (9%)





The crucial difference is you can only save $100 on an entry-level 128GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity now rather than being able to choose from a multitude of similarly discounted variants.





This is obviously the most affordable sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 model, although we're not entirely sure "affordable" (let alone cheap) is a good way to describe a tablet that normally costs $1,099 and up. Either way, you are looking at coughing up a cool Benjamin less than that for this bad boy in a single space gray hue, at least if you hurry and pull the trigger right now.





Amazon is clearly dealing with rampant demand here, listing the marked-down slate as "available to ship in 1-2 days" at the time of this writing, which probably means that the device could go back up to its regular price or out of stock entirely at any moment.





If you're thinking of waiting for a sequel to this Apple M2-powered colossus with a stunning mini-LED LCD screen in tow, you should know that the chances of seeing a new generation released by the end of the year are slim (at best) and the eventual 2024 follow-up could be priced rather extravagantly with an even higher-quality OLED panel as its key upgrade.



