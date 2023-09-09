You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio

When it comes to things that you don't replace frequently, it's generally advisable to go for something that offers a lot of headroom and will work reliably for years to come. In case you are on the lookout for a premium tablet, Apple's blazing-fast M1 iPad Pro models are on sale.





The M1 is the same chip that's inside some of the company's most popular Macs. It makes the iPad Pro blistering fast and responsive. Paired with the improvements that Apple has made to iPadOS 16 which brings many desktop-like enhancements, the M1 chip makes the iPad Pro nearly as capable as a full-blown computer.





It should be on your shortlist if you like to run multiple heavy and demanding apps side by side and move between tasks a lot. 8GB (or 16GB for higher-capacity models) of RAM means that recent apps stay in memory, allowing you to pick up from where you left off.





128GB 2021 12.9 iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $239 off (22%) $859 99 $1099 Buy at Woot 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro Liquid Retina display | M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Free Apple Smart Folio $139 off (17%) Gift $659 99 $799 Buy at Woot





The slate has Face ID for user authentication. There's also a LiDAR scanner which not only makes pictures sharper, but also lets you do fun stuff such as measuring a physical distance without a ruler, seeing how a piece of furniture would look in your house, or playing AR games.





Sure, it came out in 2021, but it's still one of the best slates around . You are highly unlikely to feel behind on technology if you get this device.





A new 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage goes for $799 but Woot has slashed the price by $139 and is also offering a free Apple Smart Folio which otherwise will cost you $79. This brings the total savings to $218. The Smart Folio offers front and back protection and also works as a stand.





If you want a bigger and better screen, Woot also has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale. It flaunts a mini-LED display which is brighter and offers better contrast. It costs $1,099 but if you get it through Woot, you'll save $239.





The savings go up with each storage tier, all the way up to a 50 percent discount for the 2TB 11-inch iPad Pro.





Go for the deal if you want a device with liquid smooth performance that will easily last you five years without showing signs of aging. This is a limited-time deal.