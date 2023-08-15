The 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is going for $100 less at Amazon thanks to this sweet deal!





As already mentioned, the model that is enjoying this nice price cut is the one with 512GB of storage, which is the sweet spot if you ask us. That being said, this is the WiFi-only variant. There is currently no special offer on the WiFI + Cellular option, which costs $1,296.





Additionally, if you want the full $100 discount, you are pretty much left with only one color option — Space Gray. Although, to be frank both of the available colors for the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro are rather similar to each other, as they are basically different shades of grey, so it shouldn't matter too much which one you go for.





The 4th-gen iPad Pro comes with Apple's latest M2 chipset — a complete powerhouse of a processor that you can also find in the company's 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air, the Mac Mini, as well as the hyped-up Vision Pro mixed reality headset.





It has great battery life, a gorgeous XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as support for True Tone and the P3 wide color gamut. Of course, you can also use the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 to turn it in a complete productivity/creativity powerhouse which, to a large extent, can substitute your laptop and function as your workstation while you are on the go.





We typically don't see discounts on Apple's latest iPads that are any bigger than the one we have here, so it is not exactly certain that shopping events such as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day or this year's Black Friday will offer anything worth the wait.

