Amazon is selling Apple's M2-powered iPad Air 11 at a killer discount with 256 and 512GB storage

iPad Air 11 (2024)
Released around five months ago at a not-so-excessive price of $600 and up, the smallest of the two 2024 iPad Airs is even more appealing than usual at the time of this writing at a highly unusual $70 discount. Before you get too excited at the thought of spending less money than ever on one of the best tablets available today, however, you should note that you can only save 70 bucks on 256 and 512GB storage variants of Apple's latest non-Pro 11-incher.

Those are normally priced at $700 and $900 respectively (sans cellular connectivity, of course), which still means that you're looking at paying very little for a lot of bang... if you hurry. Even though there's no expiration date listed, these sweet new Amazon deals are unlikely to last long, especially for those models that require you apply a coupon on top of a discount visible before you add your preferred color option to your cart.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)

256GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$69 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)

512GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$69 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Said coupon is extremely simple to take advantage of, mind you, with only a click of a button guaranteeing you the maximum discount available right now. At these substantially reduced prices, the iPad Air 11 (2024) is pretty much impossible to turn down for essentially anyone... who cannot afford an Apple M4-powered iPad Pro (2024).

The Apple M2 processor inside this bad boy is obviously nowhere near as fast as the hot new M4 silicon, but it's definitely powerful enough to keep all the best Android tablets out there at bay, at least from this particular standpoint.

Granted, raw power is not everything... which is why it's certainly nice to see the iPad Air 11 (M2) shine in a number of other key departments as well, from display performance to battery life, audio quality, and perhaps most importantly, long-term software support.

Yes, it would be even better if those prices included a stylus too, but other than that, it's hard to argue with this (improved) value proposition. Yes, even with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra around the corner. And with the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra frequently selling at hefty discounts of their own.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

