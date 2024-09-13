Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again

A silver Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its back facing the camera
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, is on sale at Best Buy and is even more tempting than usual. You can snatch the 256GB version of the slate for $150 off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old tablet to score additional savings of up to $300.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy!

Get the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy and save $150 in the process. Trade in your old slate to score extra savings of up to $300. The tablet offers top-notch performance, has a beautiful display and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. Don't waste time and save today!
$150 off (13%)
$1049 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


We understand that Best Buy's current sale isn't quite on the level of the discount it offered a few weeks ago, when the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB was available for $300 off its price. Then again, every opportunity to save on this incredible tablet is welcomed and worth taking advantage of.

Being among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers fast performance and can handle any task with ease, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, delivering more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.

Another thing that stands out is the battery life. As we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the 11,200 mAh battery on board gave us close to 10 hours of web surfing or around 7 hours and 22 minutes of video streaming before we had to plug it in to charge.

As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is suitable for both work and entertainment, with its top-notch performance, beautiful display, and good battery life. Therefore, don't waste time and save on this powerful slate today!
Loading Comments...

