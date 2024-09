Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

We understand that Best Buy's current sale isn't quite on the level of the discount it offered a few weeks ago, when the256GB was available for $300 off its price . Then again, every opportunity to save on this incredible tablet is welcomed and worth taking advantage of.Being among the best tablets on the market, thedelivers fast performance and can handle any task with ease, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, delivering more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.Another thing that stands out is the battery life. As we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review , the 11,200 mAh battery on board gave us close to 10 hours of web surfing or around 7 hours and 22 minutes of video streaming before we had to plug it in to charge.As you can see, theis suitable for both work and entertainment, with its top-notch performance, beautiful display, and good battery life. Therefore, don't waste time and save on this powerful slate today!