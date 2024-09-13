Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, is on sale at Best Buy and is even more tempting than usual. You can snatch the 256GB version of the slate for $150 off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old tablet to score additional savings of up to $300.
We understand that Best Buy's current sale isn't quite on the level of the discount it offered a few weeks ago, when the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB was available for $300 off its price. Then again, every opportunity to save on this incredible tablet is welcomed and worth taking advantage of.
Being among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers fast performance and can handle any task with ease, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, delivering more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.
As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is suitable for both work and entertainment, with its top-notch performance, beautiful display, and good battery life. Therefore, don't waste time and save on this powerful slate today!
We understand that Best Buy's current sale isn't quite on the level of the discount it offered a few weeks ago, when the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB was available for $300 off its price. Then again, every opportunity to save on this incredible tablet is welcomed and worth taking advantage of.
Being among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers fast performance and can handle any task with ease, courtesy of its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, delivering more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.
Another thing that stands out is the battery life. As we noted in our dedicated Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, the 11,200 mAh battery on board gave us close to 10 hours of web surfing or around 7 hours and 22 minutes of video streaming before we had to plug it in to charge.
As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is suitable for both work and entertainment, with its top-notch performance, beautiful display, and good battery life. Therefore, don't waste time and save on this powerful slate today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Sep, 2024Best Buy discounts the top-notch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet again
12 Sep, 2024This unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal saves you $145 at Walmart The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is at its best price yet on Amazon and is selling fast
11 Sep, 2024Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ charmer is on sale at a top-notch discount for one day only The Galaxy Tab A9+ promises fun and games at bargain prices on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: