Apple's Liquid Glass got me dreaming of a future iPhone mini



Liquid Glass is all about bringing more attention to your content while giving the interface a more dynamic and personalized vibe. It's part of Apple's broader effort to expand the glass-like surface design used in Liquid Glass is all about bringing more attention to your content while giving the interface a more dynamic and personalized vibe. It's part of Apple's broader effort to expand the glass-like surface design used in visionOS (for the Vision Pro ) across more devices like iPhones, iPads and Macs.





Video credit – Apple



And

And that got me thinking – if Liquid Glass is all about making the most of limited space, could this open the door for smaller screen phones again? And according to Apple's Craig Federighi , the reason Apple seems so into this design is because it gives the illusion that interface elements aren't taking up as much space.And that got me thinking – if Liquid Glass is all about making the most of limited space, could this open the door for smaller screen phones again?



So here I am, hoping that if the goal is to make things feel less cramped and more content-focused, maybe compact phones could make a comeback down the road.



iOS 26 . | Image credit – Apple The current iOS 18 look next to the new. | Image credit – Apple

That is especially useful on smaller screens. Traditional UI elements like buttons, nav bars and menus usually block part of your content. But with the transparent and blurry Liquid Glass style, the content underneath still shows through. The result? Less clutter, more room to breathe. That is especially useful on smaller screens. Traditional UI elements like buttons, nav bars and menus usually block part of your content. But with the transparent and blurry Liquid Glass style, the content underneath still shows through. The result? Less clutter, more room to breathe.









– that space where tabs and menus float above your content. That means even third-party apps could start adopting this new look, which would help cut down on visual clutter and make everything feel more open. Now, I know some elements already feel harder to read with the new translucent styling, and yeah, that raises a real question – if it's tricky on regular screens, how’s Apple going to make it work on something even smaller? But to be fair, the current beta is pretty buggy , so it’s possible the readability issues are just early-build problems and Apple will fix that. Apple says developers should use this in the navigation layer – that space where tabs and menus float above your content. That means even third-party apps could start adopting this new look, which would help cut down on visual clutter and make everything feel more open.









And that could make a big difference. Whether you are gaming, watching videos or just typing out a message, those translucent layers could keep the experience from feeling cramped. Think navigation bars, keyboards, menus – all letting your content peek through instead of blocking it entirely. And that could make a big difference. Whether you are gaming, watching videos or just typing out a message, those translucent layers could keep the experience from feeling cramped. Think navigation bars, keyboards, menus – all letting your content peek through instead of blocking it entirely.





Apple wants to give us the illusion that interface elements aren't taking up as much space. | Image credit – Apple

Tell me that wouldn't work perfectly on a compact phone. It feels like the kind of design that could bring small screens back into the conversation – if not right away, maybe sometime after Apple gets the whole iPhone 17 Air thing out of its system. Because let's be real, Tell me that wouldn't work perfectly on a compact phone. It feels like the kind of design that could bring small screens back into the conversation – if not right away, maybe sometime after Apple gets the wholething out of its system. Because let's be real, the Air might end up following the same path as the mini and the Plus : loved by some, ignored by most.







But is there actually a chance?

Maybe. Liquid Glass might just be the beginning of a bigger shift in how iPhones look and feel – and that shift could hit in 2027. That's when Apple is rumored to drop a major redesign to mark 20 years since the original iPhone.



Internally,



Now, will it be smaller than what we have now? Hard to say this early, but if Apple's really pushing the whole transparent, borderless, content-first design – then shrinking things down doesn't seem out of the question.



I mean, that is where Liquid Glass could come into play. The way it makes the UI fade into the background and gives more room for content to stand out? It kind of cheats the feeling of a bigger screen without actually needing one. So, even if this rumored iPhone sticks with a standard display size, the overall experience might feel less cramped and more immersive. And sure, not everyone’s asking for a tiny phone – but not everyone wants a giant one either. Smaller screens still have real perks: easier one-handed use, better portability, fewer distractions and they make great companion devices if you are already using a Mac or iPad.Maybe. Liquid Glass might just be the beginning of a bigger shift in how iPhones look and feel – and that shift could hit in 2027. That's when Apple is rumored to drop a major redesign to mark 20 years since the original iPhone.Internally, it's reportedly codenamed "Glasswing" (yeah, like the butterfly with see-through wings) and the idea is a device with curved glass wrapping around all sides, super thin bezels and no notches or cutouts anywhere.Now, will it be smaller than what we have now? Hard to say this early, but if Apple's really pushing the whole transparent, borderless, content-first design – then shrinking things down doesn't seem out of the question.I mean, that is where Liquid Glass could come into play. The way it makes the UI fade into the background and gives more room for content to stand out? It kind of cheats the feeling of a bigger screen without actually needing one. So, even if this rumored iPhone sticks with a standard display size, the overall experience might feel less cramped and more immersive.



In other words, it's not a mini revival just yet – but I think Apple is playing with ideas that could make a smaller phone feel like less of a compromise for many.