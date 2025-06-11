Liquid Glass on iOS 26 is stunning, it also sucks

Worldwide Developers Conference

Stunning craftsmanship embodies Liquid Glass

Apple shows off Liquid Glass for its operating systems. | Video credit — Apple

iOS 26

When Apple went into the details of how it created Liquid Glass for, all I could think was that this looked amazing. The craftsmanship here is brilliant, and the company has genuinely put a ton of effort into this redesign.For example, the glass-based elements across the UI don’t just show whatever’s hiding behind them, that would have been super easy to do. Instead, Liquid Glass tabs and menus refract the light of the objects behind them, just like real glass would. Apple showed us how it had crafted app icons with actual glass in its design labs to better study how light would bounce off of their unique shapes.In all technical aspects, Liquid Glass is a marvel of digital engineering. I keep seeingin motion and I keep thinking, “wow!” Comparing Liquid Glass with Windows Vista or custom Android skins is doing a disservice to just how brilliantly Apple’s redesign is crafted.Which is why it’s a massive shame that it sucks so much.