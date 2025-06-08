Apple’s WWDC25 project codenames signal that glass is in and flat design is out
Two internal names signals a shift in Apple’s design strategy — and sets up something bigger ahead
WWDC 2025 will be upon us tomorrow, and there's lots to look forward to. One of the most talked about reveals that one could expect is Apple's preview of a major visual overhaul across its operating systems—and with it, reveal two names that signal where the company’s design philosophy is headed: Liquid Glass and Glasswing.
The naming of both Liquid Glass and Glasswing suggests a strategic connection between Apple’s software and future devices. Just as the flat design era coincided with the rise of larger iPhones and the Apple Watch, the Liquid Glass interface appears to be laying the groundwork for a new generation of Apple hardware that reflects its aesthetic.
Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface design, is expected to formally introduce Liquid Glass during WWDC. While exact UI details remain officially under wraps (though extensively leaked), the branding itself offers a glimpse into how Apple sees the next stage of its platform identity.
These updates will come at a time when Apple is facing increasing pressure to innovate on other fronts, especially in artificial intelligence. While WWDC won’t solve the AI gap, I believe Apple is betting that a more refined and integrated design language will keep users invested and prepare its users for what comes next. WWDC kicks off tomorrow, June 9th, where both Liquid Glass and Glasswing will take center-stage.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Liquid Glass is the name of Apple’s new user interface style debuting with iOS 26 and rolling out across iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay later this year. The redesign brings a sleeker, more cohesive look with transparency, shimmer, and glass-like depth layered into toolbars and in-app controls. The goal is to create a unified visual identity across Apple’s platforms while pushing the operating system design forward after more than a decade of flat visuals.
The second name, Glasswing, is what Apple is internally calling the iPhone it’s developing for 2027. That model is expected to commemorate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary with a radical new design featuring curved glass edges on all sides, ultra-thin bezels, and no cutout on the front display. The name references the glasswing butterfly, known for its nearly transparent wings, an image that aligns with Apple’s long-term push toward visually seamless, glass-centric hardware.
The Glasswing butterfly is the internal name for Apple's 2027 glass iPhone. | Image credit — Paulo Philippidis on Flickr
