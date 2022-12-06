Apple customers in Europe can now repair their own iPhones
When Apple launched its self-service repair program back in April, many were caught by surprise by this move. At launch, the program covered only the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022) series but soon included Macs as well.
Today, Apple announced that the self-service repair program has crossed the Atlantic and reached Europe. From December 6, Apple customers in eight European countries—namely, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK—would be able to purchase Apple parts and manuals from the Apple Self Service Repair Stores and carry out repairs on their own devices.
According to Apple, things just can't go wrong, as all the parts and tools are subject to "extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability." Another cool thing is that Apple will provide a rental repair kit, worth $49, that includes everything people would need to carry out the repair. The kit will arrive a week before the parts and have to be sent back afterward, free of charge. You can, of course, just purchase the kit if you plan on doing repairs on your own more often.
The supported devices include the aforementioned iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, as well as some Mac notebooks. If you want to fix that shattered back on your iPhone without dealing with repair centers, all you need to do is order the necessary parts and tools, then read carefully the repair manual and instructions on Apple's support page and begin playing smartphone engineer.
A couple of months ago, we asked you whether you would try and repair your own phone, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. More than 57% are ready to carry out any repairs necessary, and another 17% would try to at least change the battery. Apple notes, though, that people should still visit Apple stores and repair centers to get the best posible repair service.
