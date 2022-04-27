Apple launches its Self Service Repair Program
1
In November last year, Apple announced that it would be launching a program for self-repair sometime in early 2022. Well, it seems that miracles do happen since Apple officially launched its Self Service Repair Program today.
The program covers only iPhones for now and currently that includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022), with plans to bring support to even more devices in the future. Only users in the US can make use of the program at the moment, but it will expand to Europe too later this year, says Apple.
Apple’s Self Service Repair Program is a means for customers who feel confident with repairing their device to access genuine Apple repair manuals, parts, and tools in order to do so. Users will be able to purchase these via a brand-new official Self Service Repair Store.
To commence your repairing journey, you first need to take a look at the repair manual that Apple provides for the product, as well as the corresponding repair on Apple’s support website. Once done, you will be able to order the parts from the Self Service Repair Store, which the tech giant states have undergone “Extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability.”
The program covers only iPhones for now and currently that includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022), with plans to bring support to even more devices in the future. Only users in the US can make use of the program at the moment, but it will expand to Europe too later this year, says Apple.
What is the Apple Self Service Repair Program?
Apple’s Self Service Repair Program is a means for customers who feel confident with repairing their device to access genuine Apple repair manuals, parts, and tools in order to do so. Users will be able to purchase these via a brand-new official Self Service Repair Store.
Apple says that the Self Service Repair Store will gradually get updated with new items for all kinds of products, including Macs with Apple silicon. There are currently over 200 individual parts to pick from for your iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE (2022).
How to use Apple’s Self Service Repair Program?
To commence your repairing journey, you first need to take a look at the repair manual that Apple provides for the product, as well as the corresponding repair on Apple’s support website. Once done, you will be able to order the parts from the Self Service Repair Store, which the tech giant states have undergone “Extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability.”
What’s cool is that Apple provides you with a $49 rental repair kit that contains everything you should need to conduct your repairs. The kit is shipped free of charge, and you have one week to make use of it before having to return it—a nice option, as there will be people who need the kit for just a single repair or want to try it out.
Things that are NOT allowed: