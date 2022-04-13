 Vote now: Would you repair your own phone? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Polls

Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?

Mariyan Slavov
By
3
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
Samsung announced a couple of days ago a self-repair program for its phones and tablets, and given how fragile phones are nowadays, this news got me thinking. With the right-to-repair movement now in full swing, it’s not surprising that one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world is making such a bizarre move.

But let’s not slide down the slippery slope of politics, and focus on our favorite gadgets. There are two main culprits when it comes to smartphone repairs - the screen (and the back glass), and the battery.

Cracking the screen of your new Galaxy S22 Ultra is a very easy and uncomplicated task - even a kid can manage! Joking aside, when the whole front panel is glass (and curved in some cases), breaking your smartphone becomes as certain as paying your taxes - you can delay it but you just can’t avoid it.

The other issue concerns smartphone batteries - they tend to die after two-three years of service. And while it was crackingly (enough with the cracking, already!) easy to replace a battery a couple of years ago, now those little buggers are sealed tight under the glued and screwed back.

Okay, okay - I’m getting to the poll in a second! The thing is, even if provided with the right tools and clear instructions, I wouldn’t dare to try and replace my smartphone’s screen. The battery situation is a bit less anxiety-inducing but still a pretty far-fetched scenario.

Would you repair your own phone?

Vote View Result

So I wonder, how many of you guys would repair their phone if given the chance? And by repair, I mean replacing the screen/back cover/battery, no complicated stuff involving soldering, multimeters, and tinkering with the internals.

More Polls:
Vote now: Do we need Face unlock on Pixel phones?
poll
poll
Vote now: Do we need Face unlock on Pixel phones?
2 days ago, 8:27 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Vote now: Are you excited about the Sony Xperia 1 IV? Results are in!
poll
poll
Vote now: Are you excited about the Sony Xperia 1 IV? Results are in!
3 days ago, 2:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
-$500
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless