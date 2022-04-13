Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?3
But let’s not slide down the slippery slope of politics, and focus on our favorite gadgets. There are two main culprits when it comes to smartphone repairs - the screen (and the back glass), and the battery.
Cracking the screen of your new Galaxy S22 Ultra is a very easy and uncomplicated task - even a kid can manage! Joking aside, when the whole front panel is glass (and curved in some cases), breaking your smartphone becomes as certain as paying your taxes - you can delay it but you just can’t avoid it.
The other issue concerns smartphone batteries - they tend to die after two-three years of service. And while it was crackingly (enough with the cracking, already!) easy to replace a battery a couple of years ago, now those little buggers are sealed tight under the glued and screwed back.
Okay, okay - I’m getting to the poll in a second! The thing is, even if provided with the right tools and clear instructions, I wouldn’t dare to try and replace my smartphone’s screen. The battery situation is a bit less anxiety-inducing but still a pretty far-fetched scenario.
So I wonder, how many of you guys would repair their phone if given the chance? And by repair, I mean replacing the screen/back cover/battery, no complicated stuff involving soldering, multimeters, and tinkering with the internals.
