The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera

Daniel Petrov
Sep 14, 2020, 2:35 AM
Apple's "Time Flies" announcement event on September 15 may focus on the Watch 6 and iPad Air 4, among many other things, but the iPhone 12 quartet is right behind it, and the leaks keep coming.

This time around, it's turn for the alleged 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro chassis to shine in its white knight armor, and we get to see the flatter, iPhone 5-esque sides, the potential new LiDAR camera placement on the back, and a whole lot of 5G antenna clips all around, indicating that this might be a mmWave model for networks like Verizon's. 

Apple iPhone 12 series cases confirm the flat sides


The flatter sides are also confirmed by the maker of one of the best thin and light iPhone cases around, Totallee, which is already done with its iPhone 12 series. Check out the iPhone 12 Pro thin case in green below - it looks very much like the leaked chassis here, doesn't it?


Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera specs


These are basically all the new features to expect from the iPhone 12 series, along with some serious camera upgrades in terms of sensor or pixel size, and the lens layers count upgrade from 6P to 7P across the fall 2020 iPhone board. 

Needless to say, there will also be under the hood upgrades like a faster Apple A14 processor and more memory but the most visible changes - the ones of the chassis - you can have a look at below. 

The new development, of course, is that the smaller "Pro" model may get a LiDAR camera as well, while previously only the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max, or whatever it gets named, was the one rumored to be graced with Apple's deep-scanning camera that is currently present only on the latest iPad Pro.


Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

