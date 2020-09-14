The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Apple iPhone 12 series cases confirm the flat sides
The flatter sides are also confirmed by the maker of one of the best thin and light iPhone cases around, Totallee, which is already done with its iPhone 12 series. Check out the iPhone 12 Pro thin case in green below - it looks very much like the leaked chassis here, doesn't it?
Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera specs
These are basically all the new features to expect from the iPhone 12 series, along with some serious camera upgrades in terms of sensor or pixel size, and the lens layers count upgrade from 6P to 7P across the fall 2020 iPhone board.
Needless to say, there will also be under the hood upgrades like a faster Apple A14 processor and more memory but the most visible changes - the ones of the chassis - you can have a look at below.
The new development, of course, is that the smaller "Pro" model may get a LiDAR camera as well, while previously only the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max, or whatever it gets named, was the one rumored to be graced with Apple's deep-scanning camera that is currently present only on the latest iPad Pro.
Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020