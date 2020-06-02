Apple's fully unlocked iPhone XS Max is on sale at massive discounts in brand-new condition





But deals with absolutely no strings attached offered for fully unlocked units in brand-new condition have been few and far between, which makes Woot's latest sale pretty special. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is primarily known for its killer one-day-only promotions on refurbished gadgets backed by a 90-day warranty, but this new deal is actually something else entirely.













At least in theory, you have an entire month to get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPhone XS Max with a full 1-year Apple warranty included starting at $699.99. We obviously expect Woot to run out of discounted inventory much sooner than that since the 6.5-inch powerhouse normally costs $999.99 and up.





We're talking unlocked devices compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks here, which essentially means you can freely activate your reasonably priced XS Max on your wireless carrier of choice, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint. 700 bucks will naturally buy you an entry-level 64GB storage variant (in a single Space Gray hue), while 256 and 512 gig configurations are currently available for $799.99 and $899.99 respectively instead of their $1,149.99 and $1,349.99 list prices.





In other words, you can save up to $550 without making any sort of compromise as far as the cosmetic condition or functionality of these iPhone XS Max units are concerned. Of course, we're not going to act like this thing is better than the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro Max , but in a lot of ways, it's definitely better than the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 , which just so happens to be regularly priced at $700 and up.



