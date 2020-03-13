Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 13, 2020, 6:03 AM
Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans
Discontinued alongside the iPhone XS on the heels of Apple's iPhone 11 family announcement roughly six months ago, the 2018-released iPhone XS Max is still available at a starting price of no less than $1,000 from authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy. 

Of course, because that buys you the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro while the 11 Pro Max fetches an extra Benjamin, we wouldn't recommend paying the list price for the XS Max nowadays. A $700 markdown is a different kettle of fish, though, and believe it or not, that's exactly how much you can save at the time of this writing if you don't have a problem meeting a couple of special requirements.

Check out the Verizon and Sprint deals here



First and foremost, you need to visit Best Buy's website or one of the nationwide retailer's brick and mortar stores near you. Secondly and equally as important is agreeing to a two-year installment plan with Verizon or Sprint. You'll have to be an entirely new customer of one of those two carriers or at the very least be willing to add a new line of service to an existing account.

Finally, you'll want to keep in mind the $700 price cut is composed of a $400 Best Buy instant discount and bill credits of $12.50 a month for the duration of your two-year "contract." At the end of the day, you'll be spending a measly $12.50 a month, amounting to a grand total of 300 bucks. That's for the entry-level 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS Max, of course, but the same mind-blowing $700 discount also applies to 256 and 512 gig configurations purchased on a Verizon device payment plan.

The jumbo-sized handset pairs a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display with a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic processor, and even though it sports only two rear-facing cameras rather than the three imaging sensors slapped on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, that should still be enough to take far crisper photos than what you'd expect from a $300 and up gadget. 

Then again, everything about the iPhone XS Max is bound to exceed your expectations of a $300, $400, $500, or even $600 device, from battery life to stereo speaker performance, software support, and biometric recognition.

$999.99 Apple iPhone XS Max on Amazon
$519.00 Apple iPhone XS Max on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Microsoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
Expires in - 2d 19hMicrosoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
-$250
Deal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
Expires in - 2w 4dDeal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
The Google Pixel 3 XL with 100GB of data is just £25 per month at Three
The Google Pixel 3 XL with 100GB of data is just £25 per month at Three
Woot has a whole slew of Amazon Echo devices on sale at irresistible prices
Woot has a whole slew of Amazon Echo devices on sale at irresistible prices
Vodafone UK: Buy the Pixel 3a XL for the price of the Pixel 3a
Vodafone UK: Buy the Pixel 3a XL for the price of the Pixel 3a
-$563
Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount
Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless