Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans





Of course, because that buys you the newer and faster iPhone 11 Pro while the 11 Pro Max fetches an extra Benjamin, we wouldn't recommend paying the list price for the XS Max nowadays. A $700 markdown is a different kettle of fish, though, and believe it or not, that's exactly how much you can save at the time of this writing if you don't have a problem meeting a couple of special requirements.













First and foremost, you need to visit Best Buy's website or one of the nationwide retailer's brick and mortar stores near you. Secondly and equally as important is agreeing to a two-year installment plan with Verizon or Sprint. You'll have to be an entirely new customer of one of those two carriers or at the very least be willing to add a new line of service to an existing account.





Finally, you'll want to keep in mind the $700 price cut is composed of a $400 Best Buy instant discount and bill credits of $12.50 a month for the duration of your two-year "contract." At the end of the day, you'll be spending a measly $12.50 a month, amounting to a grand total of 300 bucks. That's for the entry-level 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS Max , of course, but the same mind-blowing $700 discount also applies to 256 and 512 gig configurations purchased on a Verizon device payment plan.





The jumbo-sized handset pairs a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display with a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic processor, and even though it sports only two rear-facing cameras rather than the three imaging sensors slapped on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, that should still be enough to take far crisper photos than what you'd expect from a $300 and up gadget.





Then again, everything about the iPhone XS Max is bound to exceed your expectations of a $300, $400, $500, or even $600 device, from battery life to stereo speaker performance, software support, and biometric recognition.



