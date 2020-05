Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers

As such, you shouldn't be too surprised to see the 6.5-inch giant listed at pretty extravagant prices to this day... wherever the bad boy is actually still up for grabs. Technically discontinued by Apple on the heels of last fall's iPhone 11 family announcement, the XS Max typically starts at around $900 at authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy, but if you hurry, you can save a monumental 500 bucks on a very specific variant.













We're talking about a Verizon-locked iPhone XS Max with 512 gigs of internal storage space, currently available in space gray, silver, and gold paint jobs in exchange for $35.41 a month. After 24 monthly payments, that amounts to a grand total of roughly 850 bucks, which isn't exactly a bargain price but it's certainly a heck of a lot better than the $1,350 MSRP.









The retailer is aggressively promoting a $500 price cut for the 512GB iPhone XS Max with AT&T monthly payments too, but Ma Bell customers are actually better served by dealing directly with the carrier. That's because the digital hoarding-friendly variant of the 6.5-inch powerhouse is available at an even more generous $600 discount that way, while the entry-level 64 gig model can be purchased for $400 off its list price straight from AT&T.













In addition to a large and beautiful screen, powerful SoC, and an almost surprisingly good dual rear-facing camera setup, the iPhone XS Max has other great stuff going for it too, including stellar software support (duh!), solid battery life, and simply amazing stereo speakers.





Released almost two years ago, the iPhone XS Max is unquestionably still an impressive high-end mobile device, packing a blazing fast (by any standards) Apple A12 Bionic processor and one of the world's most capable (albeit far from the most versatile) camera systems.