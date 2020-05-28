Fresh batch of killer iPhone XS Max deals includes $500 discount for Verizon customers
We're talking about a Verizon-locked iPhone XS Max with 512 gigs of internal storage space, currently available in space gray, silver, and gold paint jobs in exchange for $35.41 a month. After 24 monthly payments, that amounts to a grand total of roughly 850 bucks, which isn't exactly a bargain price but it's certainly a heck of a lot better than the $1,350 MSRP.
In case you're wondering, you can score a decent discount directly from the nation's largest wireless service provider as well, but that caps off at a comparatively modest $300. Meanwhile, the 64 and 256GB storage configurations are also marked down by 300 bucks at Best Buy with Verizon installment plans, which is... better than nothing.
The retailer is aggressively promoting a $500 price cut for the 512GB iPhone XS Max with AT&T monthly payments too, but Ma Bell customers are actually better served by dealing directly with the carrier. That's because the digital hoarding-friendly variant of the 6.5-inch powerhouse is available at an even more generous $600 discount that way, while the entry-level 64 gig model can be purchased for $400 off its list price straight from AT&T.
In addition to a large and beautiful screen, powerful SoC, and an almost surprisingly good dual rear-facing camera setup, the iPhone XS Max has other great stuff going for it too, including stellar software support (duh!), solid battery life, and simply amazing stereo speakers.