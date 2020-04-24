Woot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices
Apr 24, 2020, 4:34 AM
Starting with the costliest (and arguably greatest) device on offer at the Amazon-owned e-tailer right now, you need to spend $509.99 to snap up a fully unlocked iPhone XS Max refurb with 64 gigs of internal storage space. This is a 6.5-inch giant powered by a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic processor, and even though Apple officially discontinued both the XS and XS Max after unveiling the iPhone 11 lineup last fall, various authorized retailers still have the jumbo-sized 2018 handset in stock... at its undoubtedly excessive $1,000 list price.
Check out all the deals here
Speaking of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, that thing is on sale in refurbished condition at the time of this writing as well, fetching as little as $439.99 in a 64GB storage variant. Digital hoarders may want to consider a 256 or 512 gig configuration at $489.99 and $519.99 respectively, all three models being available in multiple paint jobs with unlocked support for both GSM and CDMA operators stateside.
If that also feels a tad rich for your blood, you'll have to settle for a 2017-released device setting you back $209.99 (in the case of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8) and between $389.99 and $429.99 (as far as the significantly prettier iPhone X is concerned). The $389.99 iPhone X comes in silver and space gray colors with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the $429.99 256GB variant is available in a single silver hue.
Last but not necessarily least for bargain hunters, the ancient iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be purchased at $119.99 and $189.99 respectively in 32GB configurations, with the smaller model also up for grabs in 128 and 256 gig variants in exchange for $139.99 and $159.99 respectively with your choice of GSM-only connectivity or full support for every single major (and minor) US carrier.
Before deciding what to buy, you might want to keep in mind all of these heavily discounted refurbished iPhones technically come in the same cosmetic condition, presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."
