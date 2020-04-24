Woot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices

















Speaking of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS , that thing is on sale in refurbished condition at the time of this writing as well, fetching as little as $439.99 in a 64GB storage variant. Digital hoarders may want to consider a 256 or 512 gig configuration at $489.99 and $519.99 respectively, all three models being available in multiple paint jobs with unlocked support for both GSM and CDMA operators stateside.





If that also feels a tad rich for your blood, you'll have to settle for a 2017-released device setting you back $209.99 (in the case of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 ) and between $389.99 and $429.99 (as far as the significantly prettier iPhone X is concerned). The $389.99 iPhone X comes in silver and space gray colors with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the $429.99 256GB variant is available in a single silver hue.





Last but not necessarily least for bargain hunters, the ancient iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be purchased at $119.99 and $189.99 respectively in 32GB configurations, with the smaller model also up for grabs in 128 and 256 gig variants in exchange for $139.99 and $159.99 respectively with your choice of GSM-only connectivity or full support for every single major (and minor) US carrier.





Before deciding what to buy, you might want to keep in mind all of these heavily discounted refurbished iPhones technically come in the same cosmetic condition, presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."





We can't think of a much better way to prepare for the weekend than save a few hundred bucks on an always popular iPhone in full working condition with a 90-day warranty included, and Woot actually has a bunch of newer and older models on sale at great prices today only.