Woot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 24, 2020, 4:34 AM
We can't think of a much better way to prepare for the weekend than save a few hundred bucks on an always popular iPhone in full working condition with a 90-day warranty included, and Woot actually has a bunch of newer and older models on sale at great prices today only.

Starting with the costliest (and arguably greatest) device on offer at the Amazon-owned e-tailer right now, you need to spend $509.99 to snap up a fully unlocked iPhone XS Max refurb with 64 gigs of internal storage space. This is a 6.5-inch giant powered by a blazing fast Apple A12 Bionic processor, and even though Apple officially discontinued both the XS and XS Max after unveiling the iPhone 11 lineup last fall, various authorized retailers still have the jumbo-sized 2018 handset in stock... at its undoubtedly excessive $1,000 list price.

Speaking of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, that thing is on sale in refurbished condition at the time of this writing as well, fetching as little as $439.99 in a 64GB storage variant. Digital hoarders may want to consider a 256 or 512 gig configuration at $489.99 and $519.99 respectively, all three models being available in multiple paint jobs with unlocked support for both GSM and CDMA operators stateside.

If that also feels a tad rich for your blood, you'll have to settle for a 2017-released device setting you back $209.99 (in the case of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8) and between $389.99 and $429.99 (as far as the significantly prettier iPhone X is concerned). The $389.99 iPhone X comes in silver and space gray colors with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the $429.99 256GB variant is available in a single silver hue.

Last but not necessarily least for bargain hunters, the ancient iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be purchased at $119.99 and $189.99 respectively in 32GB configurations, with the smaller model also up for grabs in 128 and 256 gig variants in exchange for $139.99 and $159.99 respectively with your choice of GSM-only connectivity or full support for every single major (and minor) US carrier.

Before deciding what to buy, you might want to keep in mind all of these heavily discounted refurbished iPhones technically come in the same cosmetic condition, presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$639 Apple iPhone XS on
$520 Apple iPhone XS on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$639 Apple iPhone XS Max on
$700 Apple iPhone XS Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3179 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone X
Apple iPhone X View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 14 Reviews
$600 Apple iPhone X on
$750 Apple iPhone X on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2716 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$350 Apple iPhone 8 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.1
 Based on 17 Reviews
$199 Apple iPhone 7 on
$180 Apple iPhone 7 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1960 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 7 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 14 Reviews
$250 Apple iPhone 7 Plus on
$280 Apple iPhone 7 Plus on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2900 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

Woot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices
