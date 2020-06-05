Verizon has Apple's iPhone XR on sale at a huge discount with almost no strings attached

Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 05, 2020, 9:13 AM
Commercially released almost two years ago, the iPhone XR is no longer the world's top-selling handset, which means... now might actually be a better time than ever before to get the LCD screen-sporting 6.1-incher.

Normally priced at $600 and up in brand-new condition, the Apple A12-powered device was recently added to its manufacturer's official refurbished storefront, where you can still purchase a fully working unit with a new battery and outer shell, as well as a 1-year warranty, in exchange for $629 with a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck.

Because Apple isn't exactly known for its generosity, you won't be surprised to hear there's at least one objectively superior deal to be had from one of the nation's major wireless service providers. We're talking about Verizon, which currently allows both new and existing subscribers to pay as little as $5 a month for a brand-new iPhone XR unit in your favorite color.

With 24 monthly installments, that will amount to a grand total of $120, and no, you don't need to trade anything in or bring a phone number from a different carrier to qualify for the massive $480 discount. All you have to do is open a new line of service and settle for the aforementioned savings in the form of equal monthly credits applied to your bill over a period of two years.

Naturally, 120 bucks will buy you an entry-level 64GB storage variant, but digital hoarders should be happy to see the 128GB configuration deeply discounted too. Namely, instead of coughing up as much as $650 for that, you can pay just 10 bucks a month for a total of $240 after two years of installments. 

Available color options include everything from red to yellow, coral, blue, white, and black at the time of this writing for both variants, while the spec sheet is headlined by a still-fast A12 Bionic processor, a surprisingly solid single 12MP rear-facing camera, phenomenal battery life, and always reliable 3D facial recognition technology. Oh, and the LCD panel is also pretty great, despite being, well, an LCD with a theoretically mediocre resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels.

