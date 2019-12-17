Best Buy has Apple's beloved iPhone SE on sale at a crazy low price
Check out the deal here
At the time of this writing, the ultra-affordable iPhone SE can only be ordered for store pickup, and depending on your location, you may need to wait until after Christmas to enter in possession of the 4-inch device powered by an ancient Apple A9 processor. Of course, if you don't pull the trigger as soon as possible, we're fairly certain the store pickup option will become unavailable as well across the nation, as this exact killer deal has popped up before, expiring and resurfacing a number of times.
In case you're wondering, Simple Mobile is a TracFone-owned mobile virtual network operator hosted by T-Mobile for nationwide coverage, with 30-day unlimited plans fetching as little as $25. That crazy cheap option comes with unlimited nationwide talk, text, and international text, as well as unlimited data, although you only get a 3GB 4G LTE monthly bucket, after which your speeds are downgraded to 2G levels. "Truly Unlimited" plans are pretty affordable too, starting at $50 a month for a single line of service.
By the way, the iPhone SE is available directly from Simple Mobile as well, costing however 30 bucks more than what Best Buy currently charges in select brick and mortar stores. Elsewhere, the handset is no longer as easy (or as cheap) to come by at top-rated eBay sellers as a couple of months ago, but AT&T can still hook you up with a free 32GB model on qualifying installment plans (no trade-in required).
