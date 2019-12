Best Buy has Apple's beloved iPhone SE on sale at a crazy low price

Because we don't expect to see any more clearance sales on unlocked variants take place anytime soon, you should consider purchasing the diminutive handset that supports the newest iOS version alongside a prepaid wireless plan. One such variant is available at Best Buy for a measly $59.99 in a single 32GB storage configuration and silver hue for Simple Mobile use.









At the time of this writing, the ultra-affordable iPhone SE can only be ordered for store pickup, and depending on your location, you may need to wait until after Christmas to enter in possession of the 4-inch device powered by an ancient Apple A9 processor . Of course, if you don't pull the trigger as soon as possible, we're fairly certain the store pickup option will become unavailable as well across the nation, as this exact killer deal has popped up before, expiring and resurfacing a number of times.





In case you're wondering, Simple Mobile is a TracFone-owned mobile virtual network operator hosted by T-Mobile for nationwide coverage, with 30-day unlimited plans fetching as little as $25. That crazy cheap option comes with unlimited nationwide talk, text, and international text, as well as unlimited data, although you only get a 3GB 4G LTE monthly bucket, after which your speeds are downgraded to 2G levels. "Truly Unlimited" plans are pretty affordable too, starting at $50 a month for a single line of service.





By the way, the iPhone SE is available directly from Simple Mobile as well, costing however 30 bucks more than what Best Buy currently charges in select brick and mortar stores. Elsewhere, the handset is no longer as easy (or as cheap) to come by at top-rated eBay sellers as a couple of months ago , but AT&T can still hook you up with a free 32GB model on qualifying installment plans (no trade-in required).

Now that it's pretty clear Apple has no real intention to revive the iPhone SE after officially discontinuing the 4-incher more than a year ago , instead planning to release a belated iPhone 8 sequel of sorts with a 4.7-inch display in tow, you might want to nab the last of the ultra-compact Mohicans while you still can.