Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!





Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is widely expected to give its most cash-strapped fans what they've been waiting for since 2023 in just a couple of months or so. The first "modern" iPhone SE with razor-thin bezels is almost certainly coming soon, but while a number of its key specs and features are virtually etched in stone, one detail remains (somewhat) unclear.





And it's a big one. So big, in fact, that it could well make or break the iPhone SE 4 , potentially constituting the difference between a huge box-office hit and... a moderate box-office hit.

To notch or not to notch





That is the question, ladies and gentlemen, and the final answer may have been provided earlier this week by Ross Young. This is a seasoned display industry expert who's made a name for himself on social media in the last few years by accurately predicting the screen sizes and other specifications of many unreleased and unannounced handsets, so I have almost no reason to doubt the veracity of his recent iPhone SE (2025) forecast.





Notch like iPhone 14 is correct — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 28, 2025











That's where I come in, using my ultra-advanced market analysis skills to tell you that this is most definitely a cost-cutting move on the part of one of the most profit-hungry tech companies out there. Don't get me wrong, I totally understand why Apple decided to go there, and in fact, this is precisely what I expected to happen all along.





Still, I can't help but feel a little disappointment after getting my hopes up (thanks, Evan!), and wonder if this will indeed prove the right call in the long run for Apple from a financial perspective.

Dynamic Island or a lower price? Well, why not both?





Before you call me naive, I obviously know very well the answer to that question. It's the Apple tax. Or at least some form of it. Basically, it's a compromise you need to accept for maintaining your status symbol in front of your primitive Android-using friends.





Of course, you could always snub the notched iPhone SE 4 and go with one of the many cosmetically superior Android handsets available at sub-$500 prices right now, but let's be honest, you're not going to do that. Some of you, anyway.









iPhone SE will sell like hotcakes, and the key reasons for that will include the notch and But the ones who will make that tough choice might have proven the difference between a moderate and a big box-office hit. There, I said it, I don't think the fourth-genwill sell like hotcakes, and the key reasons for that will include the notch and single rear-facing camera



iPhone SE 4 with a swanky Dynamic Island design and two cameras on its back could have set the mobile industry on fire. The same device at $450? Forget about it, no affordable Android handset could have played in the same league this year... or the next. With the iPhone SE 3 priced at $429 and up, I expect this long overdue 2025 sequel to cost no more than 450 bucks in an entry-level storage variant, which will certainly play in its favor. But a $500with a swanky Dynamic Island design and two cameras on its back could have set the mobile industry on fire. The same device at $450? Forget about it, no affordable Android handset could have played in the same league this year... or the next.





can change its ways and it can defy industry trends, but for some reason, the company doesn't want to do that with the iPhone SE 4 . Not all the way, at least, and I believe many consumers will penalize that complacency. I know what you're going to say. That was simply not possible. But I don't buy that after last year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max release at the same starting prices as their predecessors. Clearly, Applechange its ways and itdefy industry trends, but for some reason, the company doesn'tto do that with the. Not all the way, at least, and I believe many consumers will penalize that complacency.



