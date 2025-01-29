Top leaker tell us whether to expect iPhone SE 4 to carry the notch or the Dynamic Island





With all that in mind, why shouldn't Apple feature its most up-to-date cutout? That would be the Dynamic Island over the boring notch. And it isn't as though this call is coming from one of the many so-called bogus "leakers" who post a tweet saying something about an upcoming iPhone even if they were never given the info from a source inside Apple or Foxconn. Over the years, Blass has made some great calls including the one I remember the most which revealed what the HTC One (M7) was going to look like

On one side we have long-time Hall-of-Famer Evan Blass saying that the iPhone SE 4 will sport the Dynamic Island







iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with the Dynamic Island, on the other side is Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and one of the most accurate leakers around. iPhone SE 4 is introduced in late March or early April.

While on one side we have Evan Blass stating that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with the Dynamic Island, on the other side is Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and one of the most accurate leakers around. On "X," Young posted a tweet that simply stated, "Notch like iPhone 14 is correct." We might not be able to crown a winner until the iPhone SE 4 is introduced in late March or early April.









Leaked images purportedly showing the iPhone SE 4 feature the lone single rear-facing camera, and the USB-C port replacing the Lightning port. Apple will turn to Googlesque computational image processing to allow the iPhone SE 4 to get by with the lone rear camera. That's how Google made the Pixel one of the best camera phones in the industry during the early days when the phone had a single 12 MP camera on its back year after year. The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is also expected to carry a single rear camera.

Will the iPhone SE 4 feature the notch or the Dynamic Island?







Both the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Air will carry Apple's in-house 5G modem chip which will debut on the budget model. Since the chip does not support mmWave signals, the iPhone SE 4 cannot be used on networks with the fastest download data speeds. That's no loss since such high-speed high-band networks are almost impossible to find anyway. The Apple 5G modem chip will support sub-6GHz networks which includes zippy mid-band signals.





The rest of the iPhone SE 4 's rumored specs include a 6.1-inch OLED display with an old-school 60Hz refresh rate. The 3nm A18 application processor will be under the hood along with 8GB of RAM allowing it to support Apple Intelligence . The single camera on the back will weigh in at 48 MP and the front-facing camera will be backed by a 12 MP sensor.



