 iPhone SE 3 could be way cheaper than predecessor

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

iOS Apple

iPhone SE 3 could be way cheaper than predecessor

Anam Hamid
By
2
iPhone SE 3 could be way cheaper than predecessor
Apple is expected to kick off its 2022 product announcements with the third-generation iPhone SE. The new iteration will succeed the current model that came out in April 2020 and although it's likely to carry forward the same design, some analysts believe its improved internals will be enough to drive substantial upgrades. A new report suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will be more affordable than its predecessor.

Per an Investor's Business Daily  report, Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan has heard rumors that the iPhone SE 3 could start as low as $300, which would make it cheaper than the latest model which costs $399.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives believes that the $399 starting price will remain unchanged, but has not dismissed the possibility of a lower price. Ives thinks Apple is currently experiencing the "strongest iPhone upgrade cycle it's had since 2015," and wouldn't want to outprice itself.

Regardless, the 2022 iPhone SE 3 - which will be aimed at budget-conscious buyers and those looking for compact phones - is expected to lure some 1.4 billion Android phones users and 300 million iPhone owners. Apple isn't exactly a recognized player in the mid-tier space, which is dominated by Android manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus. The iPhone SE 3 may change that and help boost sales in markets like China.

Although the $300 price tag sounds too good to be true, it's certainly possible, given a February report that pointed to a price of around $305. 

What will the iPhone SE 3 bring to the table?


The short answer is an aged design, a faster chip, and 5G connectivity. The current model can only connect to 4G networks and is underpinned by the in-house A13 Bionic chip. Most industry insiders think the 2022 model will be powered by the A15 Bionic, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 family. 

Donovan agrees and also adds that the iPhone SE 3 will have a better camera, which is in line with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman prediction. The 2020 version got iPhone 11's 12MP main camera and a 7MP front snapper, in case you are wondering. Whether the new SE will get iPhone 12's primary sensor or iPhone 13's main shooter remains to be seen.

Don't expect the new device to look any different than the iPhone SE 2, which itself is based on the iPhone 8 and has a 4.7-inches LCD panel and Home Button integrated Touch ID. Rumors indicate that the phone will get a makeover next year.

The iPhone SE 3 will apparently be announced online on March 8 and sharing the virtual stage will be a new iPad Air tablet and a Mac. Apple last held an event in October 2021 where it revealed the third-generation AirPods and new MacBook Pro.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone SE 3 leaks (16 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
