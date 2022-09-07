Apple announces iOS 16 release date and it's nearly here





Previously, the non-final version was available in the form of developer and public betas, and since not everyone is open to the idea of running an unpolished and potentially buggy version of a new operating system version on their phones, it's great news that the official release is almost here.





The highlights of iOS 16 are new customization features and more convenient ways to communicate with others.





The Lock Screen can now be personalized with widgets that quickly let you see information like the date, time, weather, and alarm; images, and customized font styles. There is also a super helpful Live Activities feature that will let you keep track of activities like food orders in real-time from Lock Screen.





You will also be able to set up a shared library to make it easier for multiple people to automatically share images from the camera but the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature has been delayed for now.





Another useful iOS 16 feature is the ability to edit a sent message so that you won't have to add countless asterisks or explain what you actually meant and it will also be possible to unsend a recent message. You will also be able to mark a message as unread if you plan to get back to it later.





You will also be able to collaborate with people on stuff like notes and presentations through messages and Apple also says it has improved mail search.





iOS 16 will also make it easier to copy text from videos and lift a subject from an image. It will also be a breeze to switch between voice and touch to enter text. The Health app now has a new Medications feature to help you manage medications.









There is also a Safety Check feature to help people in toxic relationships revoke the access they had granted to abusive partners.





The change that caused the most stir online is the return of battery percentage to the status bar.





Only the iPhone 8 and newer models are eligible for the iOS 16 update. You will be informed once it becomes available.