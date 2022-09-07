Apple releases a ton of drool-worthy videos designed to make you desire the latest models

Apple might have had its most streamlined new product event since it was forced to pre-record them in 2020 due to the pandemic. Once again, our MC was Mr. Tim Cook who, as usual, handed off the actual introductions of the new Apple Watch models, the AirPod Pro 2, and the iPhone 14 in non-Pro and Pro variants. Outside of a few shockers (the name of the rugged Apple Watch was Ultra, not Pro, and the $799 price is $200 less than rumored), most of the event was already known.











We have a lot of ground to cover, so let's start with a clip called "Introducing Apple Watch Ultra," which is over three minutes in length. That's not the reason why this won't be a television ad. The reason is that the video is shot like a National Geographic documentary. In other words, it might not capture the attention of the audience. But take a look and tell me if I'm wrong in the comments section.





Apple calls its $799 timepiece, "Our most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever. Featuring a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, multi-day battery life, three new specialized bands, a customizable Action button, precision dual-frequency GPS, innovative safety features like an 86-decibel siren and water resistant 100m. Apple Watch Ultra—a watch that pushes boundaries, so you can do the same."





Let's take a look at a video that could turn out to be a television commercial for the Apple Watch Series 8. "So, you've taken up running," says the voice-over (VO) announcer to a man about to go out on a run. "Apple Watch has taken up a few new things as well." Among these new features, the timepiece now measures your stride length, and it remembers your favorite route and lets you race against your previous times.









The Series 8 Apple Watch knows the difference between a backstroke, a breaststroke, and a kickboard. It can help you summon help in case of a car (or bicycle) crash and will also help you conceive a child by computing when you last ovulated (females only). And to underscore what CEO Tim Cook says the future of Apple is all about, the tagline reads, "The future of health is on your wrist."









Before we finish with the Apple Watch, the company made a video about the letters that those whose lives were saved by the device have written over the years to Tim Cook. It's a very emotional clip that you should view for yourself.









We're going to go a little out of order here because out of everything that this writer saw today, the Digital Island was the feature that I quickly became smitten with. Imagine taking a notch-like pill-shaped space at the top of your phone's screen and making it useful. Apple should have done this sooner. So instead of showing you the first iPhone 14 video now, I'm going to show you the clip Apple made for what is arguably the most stand-out feature of the new iPhone 14 Pro models.









OK, now that we got that out of the way, let's show you a guide to the new 2022 iPhone 14 line led by a real-life Apple Genius or an actor playing one. Either way, if you aren't totally clear about the differences between the non-Pro models and the Pro models, you need to watch this video. Apple drew a clear line between the two this year by reserving the use of the new A16 Bionic for the pro models only, giving the Pro units a better display, and giving them a 48MP camera sensor for the rear-facing Wide camera.









The next video introduces the iPhone 14 Pro models. This is a detailed look at the features that put the "Pro" in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The video after that explains the new satellite connectivity feature that Apple is including with the iPhone 14 series this year.













And the last video is all about the AirPods Pro 2, the long-awaited sequel to Apple's top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and more. Now before you sit down to watch all of these videos, keep in mind that they are designed to make you drool and desire these products. And no one does this better than Apple





See you next month when Apple unveils the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad 10!

