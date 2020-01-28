iOS Apple Software updates

New iOS 13 update fixes major issue that affected iPhone users for months

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 28, 2020, 1:24 PM
New iOS 13 update fixes major issue that affected iPhone users for months
Apple has today released iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to compatible iPhones and iPads, and the former introduces a fix for a major location tracking bug that has affected users since later September.

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users don't need to worry anymore


It was revealed in December that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max continue to track users even when location tracking is switched off. That’s because the new U1 Ultra Wideband chip has to be disabled in certain places due to international regulatory requirements. 

Apple insisted at the time that the gathered location data was stored on the device and not collected by the company. Nevertheless, it got to work on a fix and with iOS 13.3.1 users of the aforementioned flagships can now “control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.”

To take advantage of the new option, simply head to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and tap the Networking & Wireless toggle. 

iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 fix several other issues too


Today’s update also fixes an issue in Communication Limits under the Screen Time feature that allowed an extra contact to be added without entering the passcode. Apple has eliminated a small bug that sometimes caused a momentary delay before editing Deep Fusion photos.

Other issues that have been resolved with the update include an issue with the Mail app that caused remote images to load even when that setting was disabled, a FaceTime bug that opened the ultra-wide rear camera, and an issue where push notifications failed to deliver over Wi-Fi. 

Lastly, Apple has introduced support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod and fixed a CarPlay issue that caused distorted sound when making phone calls.

The previous iPadOS 13 release contained several of the iOS 13 bugs mentioned above. These have now also been fixed with today’s iPadOS 13.3.1 release.

$650.00 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay
$1,080.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on eBay
$850.00 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on eBay

Related phones

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

9.6

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

7.8

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-z-flip-press-renders-leak
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
Users-favorite-phone-brand-2020-poll-survey-results
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless