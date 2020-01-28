New iOS 13 update fixes major issue that affected iPhone users for months

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users don't need to worry anymore

It was revealed in December that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max continue to track users even when location tracking is switched off. That’s because the new U1 Ultra Wideband chip has to be disabled in certain places due to international regulatory requirements.



Apple insisted at the time that the gathered location data was stored on the device and not collected by the company. Nevertheless, it got to work on a fix and with iOS 13.3.1 users of the aforementioned flagships can now “control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.”

To take advantage of the new option, simply head to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and tap the Networking & Wireless toggle.

iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 fix several other issues too

Today’s update also fixes an issue in Communication Limits under the Screen Time feature that allowed an extra contact to be added without entering the passcode. Apple has eliminated a small bug that sometimes caused a momentary delay before editing Deep Fusion photos.



Other issues that have been resolved with the update include an issue with the Mail app that caused remote images to load even when that setting was disabled, a FaceTime bug that opened the ultra-wide rear camera, and an issue where push notifications failed to deliver over Wi-Fi.



Lastly, Apple has introduced support for Indian English Siri voices for Lastly, Apple has introduced support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod and fixed a CarPlay issue that caused distorted sound when making phone calls.



The previous iPadOS 13 release contained several of the iOS 13 bugs mentioned above. These have now also been fixed with today’s iPadOS 13.3.1 release.



