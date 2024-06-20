Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings





Out of nowhere, that seems to have changed today with the rollout of a new limited-time Woot offer that we don't think we've ever seen before. No one can currently rival the generosity of this Amazon-owned e-tailer either, and that obviously includes Woot's parent company. Out of nowhere, that seems to have changed today with the rollout of a new limited-time Woot offer that we don't think we've ever seen before. No one can currently rival the generosity of this Amazon-owned e-tailer either, and that obviously includes Woot's parent company.

Apple iPhone 15 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, New, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included $119 off (15%) $679 99 $799 Buy at Woot Apple iPhone 15 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Black Color, Refurbished, Excellent Condition $131 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





While Woot allows bargain hunters to pay as little as $679.99 for a brand-new unlocked iPhone 15 with 128GB storage and a one-year warranty in five different colorways, the best Amazon can do at the time of this writing is charge 13 bucks less for a refurbished black-only unit in "excellent" condition. Oh, and that deal doesn't even come directly from the e-commerce giant, being fully handled by a third-party seller.





In short, you're getting an incredibly rare and undeniably amazing opportunity at Woot right now to save 120 bucks on one of the best phones money can buy today without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. Technically, you are looking at "open box" devices, which is an important detail to consider, but with 100 percent battery life and that aforementioned one-year warranty (from Woot rather than Apple ), we really don't see this as a valid reason to snub an unprecedented discount.





To be perfectly clear, Woot explicitly states that its marked-down iPhone 15 units have "never been in customer hands" and are thus new and unused for all intents and purposes. The same goes for the 256GB storage variant, which is on sale at $799.99 instead of a list price of $899 under identical conditions and without requirements, strings, or catches.



Recommended Stories

As for the phone itself, its high-end credentials probably need no introduction at this point, but if you do want to refresh your memory, you can quickly do so by revisiting our comprehensive review from last year, where we praised Apple's "vanilla" iPhone 15 for its sleek design, excellent overall camera performance, long overdue USB-C port addition, and super-bright screen.