iOS Apple

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly be more compact than the 2020 iPhone SE

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 18, 2020, 5:04 PM
The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly be more compact than the 2020 iPhone SE
Apple is expected to announce four iPhone 12 models this year. The entry-level version will reportedly sport a 5.4-inch display. It looks like this particular model would be more compact than the recently released iPhone SE.

The 2020 iPhone SE has a 4.7-inches display and costs $399. Although the budget model has the same chip as last year's iPhone 11 which carries a price tag of $699, it has a single rear camera, a physical home button instead of Face ID, and lower water resistance than flagship models. For those whole like the iPhone SE's size but do not want to settle for its scaled back specs, Apple might have a surprise in store.

YouTuber @EveryApplePro has posted a video clip with the iPhone SE and a CAD-based render of the 5.4-inch iPhone side by side and according to it, the iPhone 12 would actually be more compact than the 2020 iPhone SE. 



So, how would that be possible if the iPhone 12 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display? Well, as mentioned before, the iPhone SE has a home button, which takes up a considerable amount of space and it also has a chunky top bezel and not a notch. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, will likely have razer thin bezels and a smaller notch than the iPhone 11. 

All iPhone 12 models will apparently feature OLED displays and the new A14 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity would be standard. Starting price will likely be between $649 and $749.

The iPhone SE is supposedly doing well already and given that there is a dearth of premium compact phones in the market, the 5.4-inch iPhone could prove to be a smash hit.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
$405 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
These leaked photos might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Popular stories
Why are phones so heavy?
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless