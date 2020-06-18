The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly be more compact than the 2020 iPhone SE
The 2020 iPhone SE has a 4.7-inches display and costs $399. Although the budget model has the same chip as last year's iPhone 11 which carries a price tag of $699, it has a single rear camera, a physical home button instead of Face ID, and lower water resistance than flagship models. For those whole like the iPhone SE's size but do not want to settle for its scaled back specs, Apple might have a surprise in store.
YouTuber @EveryApplePro has posted a video clip with the iPhone SE and a CAD-based render of the 5.4-inch iPhone side by side and according to it, the iPhone 12 would actually be more compact than the 2020 iPhone SE.
People who love tiny phones are in for a treat with the new 5.4-in iPhone. Smaller than a new SE! pic.twitter.com/cTSH2LBzKA— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020
So, how would that be possible if the iPhone 12 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display? Well, as mentioned before, the iPhone SE has a home button, which takes up a considerable amount of space and it also has a chunky top bezel and not a notch. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, will likely have razer thin bezels and a smaller notch than the iPhone 11.
All iPhone 12 models will apparently feature OLED displays and the new A14 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity would be standard. Starting price will likely be between $649 and $749.
The iPhone SE is supposedly doing well already and given that there is a dearth of premium compact phones in the market, the 5.4-inch iPhone could prove to be a smash hit.
