iOS Apple Android Huawei Xiaomi

Huawei stays strong in China as Apple tumbles and market shrinks

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 29, 2020, 6:05 AM
Huawei stays strong in China as Apple tumbles and market shrinks
The Chinese smartphone market has been steadily declining since the second quarter of 2017. Fresh market data from Canalys shows that the final quarter of 2019 was no different, but Huawei simply won’t stop growing.

Huawei sold almost 40% of all smartphones


Around 85.3 million smartphones were shipped in China between October and December, and Huawei reportedly accounted for 33.3 million. The company’s latest numbers are up 11% from the year-ago quarter, which is pretty impressive when compared to the market’s decline of 15%. 

Huawei ended the fourth quarter with a huge market share of 39% in China. As for the entire year, it appears the homegrown company accounted for 38.5% of all shipments with 142 million units sold, up by 35% from the 104.8 million devices it sold a year earlier.

The market as a whole “significantly underperformed in a traditionally high season of smartphone sales.” This was largely down to the sudden decrease in demand for 4G smartphone purchases and weaker-than-anticipated interest in 5G.

It’s believed this could affect Huawei this year because it could “find it challenging” to persuade distribution partners to increase the share of Huawei devices as the sell-out of 4G models becomes increasingly difficult.

Apple tumbled, but there are some positive signs


On the opposite end of the best-selling smartphone brands in China spectrum sits Apple. The company continued in fifth place throughout 2019 with shipments of 27.5 million iPhones and a market share of 7.5%, down from 34.6 million and 8.7% twelve months earlier.

As typically happens during the final quarter, though, the arrival of the iPhone 11 series helped push Apple into fourth place ahead of rival Xiaomi. It shipped 10.1 million iPhones, a considerable drop from the 11.5 million devices sold a year earlier, but registered a two-year high market share of 11.8%. 

The competitive pricing of the iPhone 11 is understood to have been a big contributor to Apple’s latest quarterly result. It was the best-selling 4G smartphone in China and proves there’s “a strong pull factor for Apple’s products, at the right price, given the hardware and service ecosystem strength. 

These positive results suggest Apple will have a stronger-than-expected final quarter to 2020 when the 5G iPhone lineup debuts across the globe.

Oppo and Vivo are hopeful of recovery, Xiaomi continues to shrink


The data gathered by Canalys shows that Oppo (14 million, down 25% in Q4) and Vivo (13.1 million, down 29% in Q4) felt the biggest impact from Huawei’s growing presence in China. Retailers weren’t as interested in stocking these devices because of the appetite for Huawei phones, but some positives were noted.

Vivo became the second-largest 5G smartphone manufacturer in the region with 1.2 million devices sold. The new Oppo Reno series also proved extremely popular among consumers, with the new Reno 3 lineup shipping over 400,000 units in the first week.

Both of these brands are believed to be planning a strong portfolio of 5G smartphones this year that should help them stop Huawei’s continued growth. Only time will tell if the efforts are successful, though.

As for Xiaomi, the company continues to struggle and doesn’t appear to be improving in any category. It shipped 38.8 million devices in 2019 and held a market share of 10.5%, down from 49.1 million units and 12.4% the previous year.

Things were even worse in the final quarter, where it dropped down into fifth place and shipped just 8.1 million smartphones. Twelve months earlier, this number stood at 9.4 million.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1371; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

LOL, Nick kept a card expired in 2014. I always shred mine ...

posted on 1 hour ago

Rev-9
Reply

2. Rev-9

Posts: 9; Member since: Jan 20, 2020

lol! in your face Trump

posted on 29 min ago

Poptart2828
Reply

3. Poptart2828

Posts: 509; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

Go vivo and oppo. Brilliant phones

posted on 25 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless