Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Black Friday has come early for Apple iPhone 11 buyers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 20, 2020, 9:36 AM
Black Friday has come early for Apple iPhone 11 buyers
Nowhere near as small as the iPhone 12 mini or as powerful as any one of Apple's four main iPhone 12 variants released of late, the "regular-sized" iPhone 11 is still pretty compact and reasonably fast, with a 6.1-inch screen and A13 Bionic processor in tow.

With the right Black Friday offer, this may even be the best all-around mobile device for "iFans" on a relatively tight budget to buy ahead of the holidays. Normally priced at $600 and up after the iPhone 12 5G lineup announcement, the 4G LTE-only iPhone 11 is already on sale for as little as $300 with no trade-in or port-in required.

While superior Black Friday iPhone deals could obviously still arrive between today and November 27 (or even beyond that date), Verizon customers have until Sunday, November 22, to decide whether to wait or claim their $300 online-exclusive discount right now.

You can apply this discount to the entry-level 64GB storage variant typically available for six Benjamins, as well as slightly costlier 128 and 256 gig configurations, which will go down to $350 and $450 respectively after you meet Big Red's special conditions.

Namely, you'll need to open a new line of service, choose an "eligible" unlimited plan, and settle for your savings in the form of monthly bill credits. That's it, that's the deal, with absolutely no other strings attached or complicated requirements. Better yet, you can also score a $400 (!!!) e-gift card with a new line of service, monthly installment plan, and number port-in... as long as you remember to visit this webpage and enter the "BLACKFRIDAY400" promo code together with all "other necessary information when prompted."

Basically, Verizon wants to pay you to ditch your current mobile network operator and get the excellent iPhone 11 off its hands. Granted, the IPS LCD panel and battery life are far from stellar, but you're definitely going to have a hard time finding a faster or smoother device with a better camera setup than this bad boy right here at a measly $300 without a number transfer.

iPhone 11

