Black Friday has come early for Apple iPhone 11 buyers
While superior Black Friday iPhone deals could obviously still arrive between today and November 27 (or even beyond that date), Verizon customers have until Sunday, November 22, to decide whether to wait or claim their $300 online-exclusive discount right now.
You can apply this discount to the entry-level 64GB storage variant typically available for six Benjamins, as well as slightly costlier 128 and 256 gig configurations, which will go down to $350 and $450 respectively after you meet Big Red's special conditions.
Namely, you'll need to open a new line of service, choose an "eligible" unlimited plan, and settle for your savings in the form of monthly bill credits. That's it, that's the deal, with absolutely no other strings attached or complicated requirements. Better yet, you can also score a $400 (!!!) e-gift card with a new line of service, monthly installment plan, and number port-in... as long as you remember to visit this webpage and enter the "BLACKFRIDAY400" promo code together with all "other necessary information when prompted."
Basically, Verizon wants to pay you to ditch your current mobile network operator and get the excellent iPhone 11 off its hands. Granted, the IPS LCD panel and battery life are far from stellar, but you're definitely going to have a hard time finding a faster or smoother device with a better camera setup than this bad boy right here at a measly $300 without a number transfer.