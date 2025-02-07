Members-only articles read this month:/
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
Back in 2023, when rumors had it that Oppo and OnePlus were working on a smartphone with 24 GB of RAM, I made some allusions to Motörhead's 1979 masterpiece album "Overkill".
2025 has just begun and some phones already ship with 16 GB of RAM. Give it a couple more years, and 24 gigs will soon be the norm. Especially with the way companies are obsessed with jamming more and more AI in our handsets (the magic comes at a cost and AI tasks can be exceptionally RAM-hungry).
If you're following Apple, or tablets as a category closely, you know how potent and powerful the M4 chip was (is). That's why it's only logical to assume that the M5 chip will be way, way more powerful, fast, and efficient than the M4 chip.
Hence, the "overkill" reference (no, seriously, go check out Motörhead's album, if you're into rock).
Then again, "overkill" is generally defined as an excessive amount of something beyond what is necessary or appropriate. It was valid for the smartphone RAM story I mentioned above: 24 GB of RAM was definitely an overkill for 2023.
So, Apple has reportedly begun mass production of its next-generation M5 chip: naturally, it is expected to debut in the upcoming iPad Pro. While the M5 will bring improvements over its predecessor, it won't represent a major leap. The chip will continue to be manufactured using TSMC's 3 nm process, similar to the M3 and M4, rather than transitioning to the more advanced 2 nm technology.
In mobile devices, the nm (nanometer) size in chips refers to how small the tiny parts inside the processor are. A lower nm number generally means the chip is more advanced, using less power while running faster.
Although Apple is keeping the M5 chip at 3 nm instead of moving to 2 nm, the actual number doesn't always tell the full story. In the past, nanometer measurements referred to the size of tiny parts inside the chip, but today, they are more of a way to label different generations of technology.
Now, I'm tempted to once again use the "Overkill" insinuation. This time I'll be talking about Apple and tablets (like the mighty iPad Pro) instead of the iPhone. See, Apple has reportedly begun production of the M5 chip.
The iPad Pro is a raw power fiesta. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple's M5 chip, however, is shaping out to be an overkill to the point of irrelevance. That's because, as the aforementioned report reads, the M5 won't be "the leap everyone expected" – as in, won't be the as mighty as some hoped it to be.
What it's going to be like (probably)
The iPad Pro houses the latest Apple silicon. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Even if the M5 isn't using the newest manufacturing process, Apple is still improving its efficiency by stacking more circuit layers together. This means the chip should perform somewhat better while using less power, even without a major change in its nanometer size.
This decision is likely driven by cost considerations, particularly with the potential impact of tariffs. However, Apple is implementing a new assembly method that allows for more circuit layers to be stacked, improving efficiency despite sticking with the 3 nm design.
Is it going to be a raw power revelation that will make the M4 feel like using the 2002 Pentium 4 CPU in 2025? Absolutely not.
You can brag about making the most powerful product only for so long; once you say that one too many times, you no longer attract the proper attention.
The iPad Pro (M4) from 2024 is a beast – and it will continue to be for several years to come, I expect. That's why the iPad Pro (M5) – given that it's an incremental upgrade over its predecessor – is a bit irrelevant in my eyes.
I mean, we still use some 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro tablets in the office (we're talking about A12Z and M1 chips) – they are potent and serve faithfully. Also – that's the best part – they're way cheaper than M4 or potentially, M5 tablets.
Last year, when we reviewed the iPad Pro (M4) 2024, this was our conclusion:
I'm sure the iPad Pro with the M5 will find its buyers once it hits the stores. But, come on, be honest: do you really need that much raw power? Is it justifiable paying top dollar for the latest product, if the cheaper, earlier version can do the job?
Image credit – PhoneArena
Does all of this mean the M5 is going to be more powerful than the M4? Sure.
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
The iPad Pro is a must, but only for a few. Are you among them? | Image credit – PhoneArena
If you have an M1 iPad Pro, maybe you aren't even in a hurry to upgrade, unless you want the cool new thin chassis, the new Magic Keyboard, or the new Apple Pencil Pro (or at least the Hover feature for the Pencil gen 2).
Anyway, if I was after an iPad Pro, I'd just check out our team's M5 vs M4 comparisons before doing something crazy with my wallet.
Things that are NOT allowed: