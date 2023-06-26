Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Godzilla rumors: OPPO, OnePlus working on 24GB RAM phones

OnePlus Oppo
Godzilla rumors: OPPO, OnePlus working on 24GB RAM phones
‘Overkill’, the title of a 1979 masterpiece album by rock legends ‘Motorhead’, is the word to use when describing OPPO and OnePlus’ rumored plans to make and sell 24GB RAM smartphones.

According to the renowned tech confidant on Weibo Digital Chat Station, a RAM kaiju (a japanese word for mythical monster, like Godzilla) may be coming in the unspecified future. Behind the project reportedly are the brands from Oga group – OPPO, OnePlus, Realme (via androidauthority). The provided rough Google translation mentions that flagship devices of the abovementioned brands could come equipped with 16GB of RAM, and 24GB for the top specs variations.

How much is too much?


In the present day and age, not many people can conceptualize the idea of having a 24GB RAM phone. Truth to be spoken, 24GB is still not a standard even for PC users! According to data provided by scientiamobile, most active phones (close to 35%) have 4GB of RAM – typical for mid-range Android phones and popular iPhone models like the iPhone 13. Next come in the 6GB RAM devices (21%), closely followed by phones with 3GB RAM (20%). Stats are from 2022, Q2.

Currently, brands offer their flagships somewhere in the 8GB to 16GB of RAM range, plus the occasional exception like the 18GB behemoth RedMagic 7 Pro. On the other hand, Apple’s flagships paint a very different picture when it comes to RAM - iPhone 14 Pro Max comes equipped with ‘only’ 6 gigs of RAM.

24GB RAM is a whole new level, actually. Apart from playing games on maxed out settings, hardcore multitasking and multi-tab browsing, most of the phone users today would never need anything above 12GB, let alone above 20GB RAM.

The main RAM takeaways


Smartphones are computers and like all computers, they need Random-access memory (RAM). While there are significant differences between RAM chips found in PCs and phones, there are several intersection points:

  1. RAM acts as a storage for data for short periods of time
  2. It's very fast to write and read data, placed in this particular form of memory
  3. Once you shut down your device, the memory is erased

So next time you plan on mad multitasking and switching between graphics-heavy games, video editing apps and a 50-tab Chrome browser, have pity on your phone's performance. And keep an eye for the 24GB RAM monster if it ever comes to light.

Popular stories

Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless