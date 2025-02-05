Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple M5 chip begins production but it’s not the leap everyone expected

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors
iPad Air M2 on a desk
The next Apple silicon chip — the M5 — has reportedly already begun mass production and will soon be making its debut in the upcoming iPad Pro. While the M5 will obviously be more powerful than its predecessor it won’t be making the next gen leap everyone was expecting it to.

Apple’s M5 chip is apparently still going to be made using TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 3 nm process. The M3 and M4 chips were also manufactured at 3 nm albeit using less advanced processes. M5 chips will continue that trend in lieu of being made using TSMC’s 2 nm manufacturing process.

This decision was probably made to keep overall costs down especially now with the threat of President Trump’s tariffs. The M5 chips will also use a newer assembly process that will allow more circuit layers to be stacked on top of each other. This will make for better efficiency despite the decision to stick with 3 nm chipset designs.

However, also worth keeping in mind is that modern chip measurements aren’t exactly accurate. A long time ago chip measurements in nanometers stopped being about the size of elements in transistors and instead became more of a marketing term. So while Apple’s M5 chips may not be using the latest and greatest technologies they will still be a decent enough improvement over the M4 lineup.

Apple silicon was revolutionary for the company’s products. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Apple M5 chip begins production but it’s not the leap everyone expected
Apple silicon was revolutionary for the company’s products. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Speaking of Apple’s chip lineup the first M5 chips entering mass production are reportedly the standard variant. The Pro, Max and Ultra variants will enter production shortly. M5 chips, especially the lower end variants, won’t be a major leap over the M4 chips. Even the M3 and M2 chips barely show their age after so many years.

Apple silicon was revolutionary for the company’s products. It completely transformed how efficient Apple’s devices were and made them formidable rivals to products from other major companies.

Since the M1 chip we’ve been seeing incremental upgrades and I doubt that will change with the M5. However it’s still going to be a step forward and any upcoming Apple devices using the M5 chips will be a worthy purchase in my opinion.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless