Apple M5 chip begins production but it’s not the leap everyone expected

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company









Speaking of Apple’s chip lineup the first M5 chips entering mass production are reportedly the standard variant. The Pro, Max and Ultra variants will enter production shortly. M5 chips, especially the lower end variants, won’t be a major leap over the M4 chips. Even the M3 and M2 chips barely show their age after so many years.



Apple silicon was revolutionary for the company’s products. It completely transformed how efficient Apple’s devices were and made them formidable rivals to products from other major companies.



Since the M1 chip we’ve been seeing incremental upgrades and I doubt that will change with the M5. However it’s still going to be a step forward and any upcoming Apple devices using the M5 chips will be a worthy purchase in my opinion.