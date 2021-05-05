Apple's most affordable 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) variant is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Already discounted a couple of times on the heels of an iPad Pro (2021) announcement that took place just two weeks ago, the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are today cheaper than ever before in a number of different configurations.



By far the most enticing new Amazon deal sees the Wi-Fi-only By far the most enticing new Amazon deal sees the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room marked down by an unprecedented $199 in a single silver paint job.



In other words, the most affordable (or rather the least expensive) jumbo-sized iPad Pro model released last year, which normally costs $999, is way more affordable than usual after an instant $99 discount and an additional $100 in savings at checkout amounting to a grand total of roughly 20 percent.



The same unusually high $199 discount currently applies to one color option of the Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with your choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB internal storage space, while the pricier cellular-enabled models are curiously enough on sale at up to a humbler $150 markdown.



If you like your ultra-high-end tablets a little smaller and just as incredibly powerful, you may be somewhat disappointed to hear that the If you like your ultra-high-end tablets a little smaller and just as incredibly powerful, you may be somewhat disappointed to hear that the iPad Pro 11 (2020) is merely reduced by up to 150 bucks at the time of this writing, with its entry-level configuration completely out of stock and a 256GB Wi-Fi-only version on sale for $119 less than usual.



That's obviously still better than nothing, and although last year's iPad Pro duo doesn't come with fancy mini-LED display technology, M1 processing power, or optional 5G support, those 120Hz IPS LCD panels and that A12Z Bionic chip are definitely impressive enough to continue warranting your attention and hard-earned money.