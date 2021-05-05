Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's most affordable 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) variant is cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2021, 10:52 AM
Apple's most affordable 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) variant is cheaper than ever before
Apple's 2020-released 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses are obviously no longer the best iPads for you if you're constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest gadgets money can buy, but if said money is a little tight, you might be wise to "settle" for one of the two "outdated" tablets that are still unquestionably better than most of their "modern" alternatives.

Already discounted a couple of times on the heels of an iPad Pro (2021) announcement that took place just two weeks ago, the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are today cheaper than ever before in a number of different configurations.

By far the most enticing new Amazon deal sees the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room marked down by an unprecedented $199 in a single silver paint job.

In other words, the most affordable (or rather the least expensive) jumbo-sized iPad Pro model released last year, which normally costs $999, is way more affordable than usual after an instant $99 discount and an additional $100 in savings at checkout amounting to a grand total of roughly 20 percent.

The same unusually high $199 discount currently applies to one color option of the Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with your choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB internal storage space, while the pricier cellular-enabled models are curiously enough on sale at up to a humbler $150 markdown.

If you like your ultra-high-end tablets a little smaller and just as incredibly powerful, you may be somewhat disappointed to hear that the iPad Pro 11 (2020) is merely reduced by up to 150 bucks at the time of this writing, with its entry-level configuration completely out of stock and a 256GB Wi-Fi-only version on sale for $119 less than usual.

That's obviously still better than nothing, and although last year's iPad Pro duo doesn't come with fancy mini-LED display technology, M1 processing power, or optional 5G support, those 120Hz IPS LCD panels and that A12Z Bionic chip are definitely impressive enough to continue warranting your attention and hard-earned money.

