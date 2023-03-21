Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price

If you like the finest things in life and are looking to buy a tablet, Apple's amazing 12.9-inch 2022 iPad Pro is on sale.





Apple makes one of the best tablets around and leads the market. The Pros are its best tablets and the latest 12.9-inch model sits at the very top of the range.





The stunning miniLED screen is exclusive to the 12.9-inch variant. miniLED screens offer deeper blacks, richer colors, and better contrasts than LCD screens. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and everything feels fluid and responsive.





iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch mini-LED 120Hz screen | M2 chip | Dual rear camera system | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | ProRes video recording | Four speaker audio | Face ID | 10 hours of battery life





The slate is powered by the ludicrously fast M2 chip. It is over the top fast and makes the 2022 iPad Pro faster than most mid-range and high-end laptops. If you like to use your tablets for productivity work, nothing even comes close to the iPad Pro.





You will never be able to push it to its full potential and this will give you performance headroom for the future. The slate has a battery life of up to 10 hours, meaning there is enough juice for the whole day.





Another future-proofing feature is Wi‑Fi 6E. The latest iPad Pro can also shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec.





Also new is the Apple Pencil hover feature which shows you what's about to happen when you bring the stylus closer to the screen.





Now that Apple is paying more attention to the iPad's operating system, it is better at multitasking than before. That, paired with an unrivaled app library, makes it a no-brainer for those who need the absolute best tablet for work, study, and side hustles.





Amazon has the device on sale in the 512GB configuration and you can get it for $1,199 instead of $1,399. This is an all-time low price and you should take advantage of this deal if you need a tablet with a beautiful screen, long battery life, and an insane amount of raw power.