Best Buy has Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) giant with 5G on sale at up to $800 (!!!) discounts

Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro powerhouse with a state-of-the-art M2 processor under the hood normally starts at $800, a price tag that doesn't exactly feel excessive anymore for one of the best tablets in the world, but what if you could save as much as eight Benjamins on a (slightly) older iPad Pro edition with a 12.9-inch screen?

We're talking about the 2021-released fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, which looks pretty much identical to its 2022 successor, and believe it or not, which you can currently purchase for up to 800 bucks less than usual.

That's right, Best Buy is running a simply mind-blowing sale on the jumbo-sized Apple M1-powered beast, allowing you for an undoubtedly limited time only to get a 2TB storage configuration with built-in cellular connectivity for as "little" as $1,599.99 instead of its obscene $2,399.99 list price.

Obviously, not everyone (with a regular job) can afford to cough that up, which is where the retailer's hot new 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB deals come in. With 5G support, those iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) variants would "typically" set you back $1,399.99, $1,599.99, and $1,999.99 respectively, but after massive discounts of up to $700 of their own, the three list prices are down to $999.99, $1,099.99, and $1,299.99 respectively.

Does that make this bad boy one of the best budget tablets out there right now? Absolutely not! But if you need cellular capabilities and think you can make do with an "old" Apple M1 chip instead of the cutting-edge M2 silicon (which you almost certainly can), this might just be the overall best tablet around in terms of its value for your money.

It essentially goes without saying that these are by far the highest discounts any major US retailer has ever offered on any 2021-released iPad Pro version, and if you don't hurry, Best Buy may well run out of inventory across the board. 

Delivery times are already... not ideal, at four or five days nationwide, suggesting the supply and demand situation is slowly getting bad.

