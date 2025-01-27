Amazon has the most affordable iPad Pro 11 (M4) model on sale at its deepest discount to date
It was only last week that we reported on a rumor about the surprisingly imminent arrival of a new iPad Pro generation with Apple M5 processing power, and coincidentally or not, the latest (11-inch) edition is now marked down by a very cool $150 in a number of different storage variants, both silver and space black colorways, and both with and without standalone cellular connectivity.
True bargain hunters will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to get the cheapest iPad Pro 11 (2024) model at this hefty new discount the most, especially when you consider how rare it is to see the $999 price point of an entry-level 256GB configuration sans 5G support reduced by a whopping 150 bucks at a retailer like Amazon.
The last time that happened was on (or around) Black Friday a couple of months ago, and I probably don't have to tell you that a holiday deal like this seldomly returns in late January for no apparent reason. Oh, and in case you're wondering, no, I don't remember ever seeing the Apple M4-powered 11-inch iPad Pro drop below this freshly reduced price.
Apple's cheaper-than-ever beast is clearly among the greatest tablets money can buy in 2025, and yes, that will likely still be true when (or if) the company rolls out a new edition with a more powerful chip under its hood, and rumor has it, no other significant upgrades.
That's because the M4 is already an insanely powerful processor, and alongside a stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a pretty much unbeatable four-speaker audio system, and an almost surprisingly large battery squeezed into an incredibly thin body, that guarantees a nearly flawless mobile entertainment and productivity experience.
If there's one thing that could have made this value proposition even better, that is without a question a built-in stylus, but hey, that's what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Tab S10 Plus are for.
