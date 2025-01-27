Amazon has the most affordable iPad Pro 11 (M4) model on sale at its deepest discount to date





True bargain hunters will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to get the cheapest True bargain hunters will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to get the cheapest iPad Pro 11 (2024) model at this hefty new discount the most, especially when you consider how rare it is to see the $999 price point of an entry-level 256GB configuration sans 5G support reduced by a whopping 150 bucks at a retailer like Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) $150 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon





The last time that happened was on (or around) Black Friday a couple of months ago , and I probably don't have to tell you that a holiday deal like this seldomly returns in late January for no apparent reason. Oh, and in case you're wondering, no, I don't remember ever seeing the Apple M4-powered 11-inch iPad Pro drop below this freshly reduced price.



Apple's cheaper-than-ever beast is clearly among the greatest tablets money can buy in 2025 , and yes, that will likely still be true when (or if) the company rolls out a new edition with a more powerful chip under its hood, and rumor has it, no other significant upgrades.





That's because the M4 is already an insanely powerful processor, and alongside a stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a pretty much unbeatable four-speaker audio system, and an almost surprisingly large battery squeezed into an incredibly thin body, that guarantees a nearly flawless mobile entertainment and productivity experience.



