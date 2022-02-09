One of the best 1TB Apple iPad Pro deals ever is back with a bang (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking about a 1TB storage option, although for what it's worth, at least the Tab S8 Ultra will come in a 512GB variant, unlike the Tab S8 and S8+. That's in pretty stark contrast with Apple's iPad Pro family, which has been treating digital hoarders with the respect they deserve for a number of years now.





Of course, a 1TB iPad Pro powerhouse can reach the price of a (half-decent) used car, but if you're ready to settle for a 2020 edition today, you can pay as little as $859.99 with absolutely no strings attached, no special conditions, and no major compromises. Well, except for the obvious Apple A12Z Bionic performance compromise.





By no means on par with the all-new M1 processor, that should still be more than competent enough to handle your everyday mobile entertainment and even gaming and productivity needs (to a certain extent). The second-gen iPad Pro 11 on sale here is arguably better than Samsung's impending 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 in many areas, featuring among others a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with ProMotion and True Tone technology, two rear-facing cameras and a LiDAR scanner, stellar battery life, USB-C connectivity, and state-of-the-art Face ID recognition.





At $859.99, you'll be getting a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) unit from Woot, mind you, with a full 1-year warranty offered by Apple itself and 6 (unadvertised) gigs of RAM in combination with the hefty aforementioned 1TB storage space.





Do you need that much local digital hoarding room? That's obviously a question you have to answer yourself, but before you do, it's important to consider that, while the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are all guaranteed to come with a microSD card slot, Apple 's iPad Pros do not offer any easy way to expand their storage.





Finally, you might not want to take very long before making your buying decision here, as this exact same deal came and quickly went away a few weeks back. The 1TB iPad Pro 11 (2020) was originally priced at a whopping $1,499, in case you're wondering, and for reference, Samsung is getting ready to charge as much as $1,400 for a 512GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

