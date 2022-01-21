Notification Center

This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long
While Apple promptly and unsurprisingly discontinued its 2020-released iPad Pro duo shortly after unveiling a new generation of 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses last April, many major US retailers continued to sell the two old beasts, running frequent deals to improve their appeal in the face of stiffer than ever "competition" from the inside.

But there obviously comes a time to say goodbye to "outdated" devices like the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 for good, and for many retailers, that time has either come or is coming very soon.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Wi-Fi, 1TB, Space Gray, New, Full Warranty

$639 off (43%)
$859 99
$1499
Buy at Woot

As a farewell party of sorts, Woot is offering a digital hoarding-friendly version of 2020's iPad Pro 11 at a special and pretty much impossible to beat price for the next couple of weeks (or until sold out).

To take advantage of this compelling new deal, you'll have to cough up $859.99, which may sound extravagant for a nearly two year-old tablet. But this particular model happens to pack a whopping 1TB of internal storage space, which means that it was originally priced at an obscene $1,499.

For once, that's a fair comparison, mind you, as the units sold by Woot at a huge $640 discount before Valentine's Day are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year Apple limited warranty. 

That's right, there are no refurbished compromises you need to make here, and although the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) is evidently not as powerful as its M1-based successor, the Apple A12Z Bionic processor under its robust hood has undoubtedly aged like a fine wine, holding its own against the competition with great grace.

Speaking of the competition, we should point out that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ do not come in a 1TB storage configuration, and if recent rumors are to be trusted, neither will the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or even the gargantuan Tab S8 Ultra.

That's definitely one big reason to consider the second-gen 11-inch iPad Pro, the others being its silky smooth 120Hz display, wasp waist, excellent battery life, and stellar overall performance. 

Oh, and in case you're wondering, this same exact Wi-Fi-only 1TB variant is currently on "clearance" at Best Buy... at a considerably higher price of $1,104.99. So, yeah, Woot's $859.99 promo is pretty outstanding, and it may not last long.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Sep 11, 2020, 8:25 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs iPad Pro (2020): review
May 26, 2021, 8:06 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) specs
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) specs
Review
9.0
43%off $860 Special Woot $1029 Special Apple $859 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
