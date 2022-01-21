This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But there obviously comes a time to say goodbye to "outdated" devices like the second-gen iPad Pro 11 and fourth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 for good, and for many retailers, that time has either come or is coming very soon.





As a farewell party of sorts, Woot is offering a digital hoarding-friendly version of 2020's iPad Pro 11 at a special and pretty much impossible to beat price for the next couple of weeks (or until sold out).





To take advantage of this compelling new deal, you'll have to cough up $859.99, which may sound extravagant for a nearly two year-old tablet. But this particular model happens to pack a whopping 1TB of internal storage space, which means that it was originally priced at an obscene $1,499.





For once, that's a fair comparison, mind you, as the units sold by Woot at a huge $640 discount before Valentine's Day are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year Apple limited warranty.





That's right, there are no refurbished compromises you need to make here, and although the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) is evidently not as powerful as its M1-based successor, the Apple A12Z Bionic processor under its robust hood has undoubtedly aged like a fine wine, holding its own against the competition with great grace.









That's definitely one big reason to consider the second-gen 11-inch iPad Pro, the others being its silky smooth 120Hz display, wasp waist, excellent battery life, and stellar overall performance.





Oh, and in case you're wondering, this same exact Wi-Fi-only 1TB variant is currently on "clearance" at Best Buy... at a considerably higher price of $1,104.99. So, yeah, Woot's $859.99 promo is pretty outstanding, and it may not last long.





