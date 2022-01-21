This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long

This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a farewell party of sorts, Woot is offering a digital hoarding-friendly version of 2020's iPad Pro 11 at a special and pretty much impossible to beat price for the next couple of weeks (or until sold out).
For once, that's a fair comparison, mind you, as the units sold by Woot at a huge $640 discount before Valentine's Day are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year Apple limited warranty.
That's right, there are no refurbished compromises you need to make here, and although the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) is evidently not as powerful as its M1-based successor, the Apple A12Z Bionic processor under its robust hood has undoubtedly aged like a fine wine, holding its own against the competition with great grace.
Speaking of the competition, we should point out that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ do not come in a 1TB storage configuration, and if recent rumors are to be trusted, neither will the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or even the gargantuan Tab S8 Ultra.
That's definitely one big reason to consider the second-gen 11-inch iPad Pro, the others being its silky smooth 120Hz display, wasp waist, excellent battery life, and stellar overall performance.
Oh, and in case you're wondering, this same exact Wi-Fi-only 1TB variant is currently on "clearance" at Best Buy... at a considerably higher price of $1,104.99. So, yeah, Woot's $859.99 promo is pretty outstanding, and it may not last long.