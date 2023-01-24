Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) powerhouse is back down to its lowest ever price for a limited time





That's obviously "reasonable" by normal iPad Pro standards, and only if you know where and when to look for the highest possible discounts. One such place is B&H Photo Video and one such moment is today, when an entry-level 2022-released 11-inch model goes for $729 instead of $799.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Chip, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray $70 off (9%) $729 $799 Buy at B&H Photo Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Chip, Wi-Fi Only, Two Colors $30 off (4%) Buy at Amazon





That may not sound like the deepest price cut in history, but it's actually... precisely that, at least as far as the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 11 (2022) with 128 gigs of internal storage space is concerned. This hot new B&H deal does match a couple of holiday sales organized by a few different retailers last month while eclipsing what Amazon and Best Buy are offering at the time of this writing.





To our knowledge, this is also the $70 discount's first appearance of 2023, which will unsurprisingly be limited to just a couple of days. The offer is also restricted to the space gray color, with the silver flavor setting you back an extra 40 bucks.





That significantly smaller $30 discount is currently offered by Amazon on both space gray and silver models, while Best Buy continues to sell the fourth-generation iPad Pro 11 at its full retail price.





Unfortunately for digital hoarders and cellular addicts, there don't seem to be any better deals available at the moment on other 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) configurations, although that could obviously change at the flick of a switch.





Until that happens, cash-strapped power users will undoubtedly be delighted to know that the deeply discounted 128GB iPad Pro 11 (2022) variant packs a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor while also shining in the battery life, display performance and smoothness, sound, camera, and software support departments.