This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream





Although labeled as a killer "deal of the day", the highest discount ever offered by a trusted US retailer (at least to our knowledge) on a 1TB iPad Pro 11 (2020) appears to have been kicked off a while ago and may (or may not) stick around for a while longer.





Powered by an Apple A12Z Bionic processor, this bad boy is obviously not as advanced as its 2021 sequel with an M1 chip under its hood, not to mention that another upgraded model is widely expected to see daylight very soon













But at $799 with all that mind-blowing digital hoarding room on deck, it's certainly hard to argue with the value proposition of such a large, reasonably powerful, high-res, silky smooth, long-lasting, and premium-looking iPadOS device.









Said $799 price is marked down from a whopping $1,299, also representing a savings of no less than 700 bucks compared to a Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 11 (2021) with one terabyte of storage space.





Perhaps more notably (and impressively), $799 just so happens to be the regular price of an entry-level 2021-released 11-incher with a modest 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





In other words, you can currently opt to keep all your content neatly stored on your iPad Pro to take with you wherever and whenever you please or choose to go with the most powerful processor available in a tablet at the time of this writing. Or you can have both... at $1,499.

Is there such a thing as too much iPad internal storage space? If your instant reaction to that question is to adamantly answer "no" but you don't want to spend a small fortune on your next Pro giant, Adorama is running a veeeery interesting sale for a presumably limited time only.