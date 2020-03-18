With two new videos just dropped, Apple says your next computer should be an iPad Pro (2020)

Both tablets sport octa-core CPU and GPU processors













The LiDar sensor measures the time it takes for infrared light to bounce off subjects up to 5 meters away and return to the phone at "at nano-second speeds." This helps calculate more precise depth information that will be used to improve the tablet's AR capabilities.





Once again, Apple is promoting its premium tablet line as a replacement for a PC or laptop. This morning it dropped a pair of videos related to the new slates. The first video is titled "Your next computer is not a computer" and shows off the new rear camera module for the iPad Pro (2020). It also reveals the new backlit "Magic Keyboard Case" that connects to the tablet via magnets and includes a trackpad that will be enabled when iPadOS 13.4 is released on March 24th.





The video (which could be used as a 60-second television ad) notes that the A12Z Bionic chip makes the tablet faster than most laptops. With octa-core CPU and GPU processors alongside Apple's neural engine, this chip allows the new iPad Pro units to outperforms all of the manufacturer's previous tablets. The clip shows that hardware-wise, the new iPad Pro is ready to be your next computer. And with the dedicated iPadOS operating system, the tablet is more computer-like than ever.











The second video released today by Apple is called "How to correctly use a computer." Except that the computer used in this video is not a laptop but is the new iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard. As Apple points out, "Your next computer is not a computer. Introducing the new iPad Pro. Use it with the all-new Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad (coming in May), or with Apple Pencil , or just touch the Liquid Retina display with your finger. Take photos with the Wide and Ultra Wide pro cameras. And experience augmented reality with the new LiDAR Scanner."





The clip features the juxtaposition between rules for computers and how these same rules don't apply to the iPad Pro. For example, to use a computer you should "take a seat at your desk." The video shows the iPad Pro user sitting outdoors. Instead of following directions to sit up straight, the iPad Pro user lies back on this outdoor structure lying her head on a pillow. While the next rule says that computer uses should concentrate on one task at a time, the video shows how easy multitasking is on the iPad Pro. One important rule of computer ownership states that a computer is not a toy. However, while that last line is being spoken on the video, we see the iPad Pro being used to play video games.





Another rule for computer users, according to the video, is "don't touch the screen." Of course, the iPad Pro features a touchscreen so touching the display is certainly part of the experience of using the tablet. To maintain connectivity, computer users are told to stay within range of a Wi-Fi signal. However, the cellular version of the iPad Pro will work anywhere where there is a signal from the tablet user's wireless provider. And while those with a computer are told to keep it out of the reach of children, with the App Store and the Apple Pencil, children can be kept busy with an iPad Pro (important especially in today's world where many people are quarantined).



