Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year





Apple's first 5G iPad Pro may also feature a mini-LED display

Citing sources within the supply chain, DigiTimes says Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering is preparing to supply antenna-in-package technology for an upcoming 5G-ready tablet. The exact model wasn't specified, but it's most certainly a high-end iPad Pro variant due to the added costs that 5G support brings to the table.



The iPad in question reportedly makes use of the latest mmWave tech rather than sub-6GHz 5G. That’s probably because the former promises faster speeds at shorter distances, making it perfect for use in dense urban areas, whereas the latter offers slower speeds and is better suited to rural areas where iPad Pro usage likely isn’t that high.



As for when it’ll arrive, Apple often debuts major new features on the iPhone before bringing them to the iPad lineup. But when it made the switch over to 4G LTE, support first came to the iPad Mini in early 2012 before being added to the iPhone that September.

This strategy could theoretically be repeated, but previous delays in addition to the lack of 5G network coverage mean it’s highly unlikely. DigiTimes believes the 5G-ready iPad Pro will instead debut at some point in the second half of the year, possibly alongside the 5G iPhones.

Apple is already developing a new iPad Pro series for release this Spring, but if a new report is anything to go by, it may also be working on a 5G-ready model scheduled for release later in the year.