Rare Amazon deal slashes $110 off Apple's compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) powerhouse in one colorway





But the e-commerce giant is selling the 8.3-inch Apple tablet at precisely that discount right now in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 256GB internal storage space. If that doesn't sound restrictive enough, you should also note the rare $110 markdown merely applies to a purple color option.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $110 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Purple Buy at Amazon





Of course, that should make you jump at this extraordinary money-saving opportunity while you can rather than delay your buying decision until Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory or bumps the price back up closer to the regular $599 mark.





If you miss your chance to minimize (pun intended) your spending, don't worry, as many other iPad mini (2024) models are currently marked down by $100 from their normal prices and likely to stay that way for a while. Granted, a $100 discount is not as cool as $110, but it's obviously close enough.

Apple A17 Pro processor, the latest and greatest iPad mini generation is probably the Evidently powered by anPro processor, the latest and greatest iPad mini generation is probably the best tablet ... with an easily manageable body around. Not only is this thing extremely light, tipping the scales at 293 grams, but that 6.3mm waist almost makes it worthy of an Air moniker. In fact, that's just 0.2mm over the 6.1mm profiles of the 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs released earlier this year with Apple M3 power in tow.





Our comprehensive iPad mini (A17 Pro) review from a little while ago should help seal the deal for even more undecided buyers, highlighting a few other key strengths like a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, decent battery life (especially for that size), reliable fingerprint scanning, and powerful sound.





There are naturally a few weaknesses and inconveniences to consider as well, including the outdated 60Hz refresh rate support of that otherwise great display and the lack of an official keyboard accessory, but all in all, you're definitely looking at an unrivaled value proposition... for hardcore fans of compact tablets at least.