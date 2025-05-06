Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

The iPad mini A17 Pro gets yet another $100 price cut at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the iPad mini 7 in landscape mode, displaying a split-screen view.
If you like compact Apple tablets, you should definitely check out the latest iPad mini A17 Pro sale. Right now, Amazon sells the 128GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity for $100 off its original price, bringing it to about $400.

The iPad mini A17 Pro is a hit at $100 off

$100 off (20%)
The iPad mini A17 Pro is an excellent pick for iOS fans right now. The tablet is $100 off at Amazon in its 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. Keep in mind that larger storage configurations are also on sale. Get yours and save $100.
Buy at Amazon

Sounds familiar? That's because the slate has been $100 off before, including last month. However, it's never received a more substantial discount, meaning it's down to its best price at the moment. So, if you want to maximize your mini experience without exceeding your budget, now's the time to act.

The iPad mini A17 Pro may be small, but it's quite powerful. The new A17 Pro chip helps it breeze through performance tests and handle all sorts of tasks with ease. You can even play some console-grade games, making this iPad the perfect mini-sized gaming companion.

Having tested it thoroughly (see our iPad mini A17 Pro review for details), we discovered its speakers deliver great sound. Of course, they don't give you as much detail as an iPad Pro, but they work for streaming, gaming, and more.

Battery life is excellent, too. We measured that this bad boy can last over nine hours while browsing and over 10 hours with non-stop streaming. That's a pretty good result for such a tiny device!

And the iPad mini 7 is indeed tiny. It features an 8.3-inch display that supports pro-grade features like True Tone and Night Shift. That said, the display caps at a 60Hz refresh rate, just like the iPad Air, so you'd have to pick something larger and considerably more expensive if you're after an iPad with an ultra-smooth display.

At the end of the day, it's the A17 Pro and the compact size that make this iPad a compelling choice for many. Whether you're into mobile gaming, on-the-go entertainment, or want serious horsepower in a small package, this bad boy delivers. Get yours and save $100 at Amazon.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
90 stories
06 May, 2025
The iPad mini A17 Pro gets yet another $100 price cut at Amazon
28 Apr, 2025
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
24 Apr, 2025
Apple's biggest and baddest iPad Air yet is now on sale at its heftiest discount to date
17 Apr, 2025
The 2TB iPad Pro M2 sees a massive $1,000 price cut in this sizzling-hot day-only deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless