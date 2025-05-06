The iPad mini A17 Pro gets yet another $100 price cut at Amazon
If you like compact Apple tablets, you should definitely check out the latest iPad mini A17 Pro sale. Right now, Amazon sells the 128GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity for $100 off its original price, bringing it to about $400.
Sounds familiar? That's because the slate has been $100 off before, including last month. However, it's never received a more substantial discount, meaning it's down to its best price at the moment. So, if you want to maximize your mini experience without exceeding your budget, now's the time to act.
The iPad mini A17 Pro may be small, but it's quite powerful. The new A17 Pro chip helps it breeze through performance tests and handle all sorts of tasks with ease. You can even play some console-grade games, making this iPad the perfect mini-sized gaming companion.
Having tested it thoroughly (see our iPad mini A17 Pro review for details), we discovered its speakers deliver great sound. Of course, they don't give you as much detail as an iPad Pro, but they work for streaming, gaming, and more.
Battery life is excellent, too. We measured that this bad boy can last over nine hours while browsing and over 10 hours with non-stop streaming. That's a pretty good result for such a tiny device!
And the iPad mini 7 is indeed tiny. It features an 8.3-inch display that supports pro-grade features like True Tone and Night Shift. That said, the display caps at a 60Hz refresh rate, just like the iPad Air, so you'd have to pick something larger and considerably more expensive if you're after an iPad with an ultra-smooth display.
At the end of the day, it's the A17 Pro and the compact size that make this iPad a compelling choice for many. Whether you're into mobile gaming, on-the-go entertainment, or want serious horsepower in a small package, this bad boy delivers. Get yours and save $100 at Amazon.
