The iPad mini 6 has the iPhone 13’s chip, but there’s a catch

The iPad mini 6 has the iPhone 13’s chip, but there’s a catch1
Now, MacRumors states that according to their benchmarks, there is one more part where Apple decided to downgrade its newest iPad mini. The part in question is none other than the chip powering the small tablet itself—A15 Bionic—the same one that is inside all iPhone 13 series models.
While 2-8% doesn’t sound like much—and to be honest, it is not—it begs the question of why Apple would do that. Was it to make the iPad mini’s battery last longer? Or maybe there was some statistical mark that had to be reached.
MacRumors actually reached out to the GeekBench founder John Poole, to ask him whether the results they are getting are to be trusted, and he replied that indeed—they are.
Anyway, even with its slight downgrade, the A15 Bionic inside the iPad mini 6 is still approximately 20% faster than the A13 Bionic placed in the 9th generation iPad.