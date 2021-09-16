Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G

Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G0
The iPad mini 6 supports 5G connectivity, yes, but not the faster mmWave 5G kind (via MacRumors). You would find it difficult to spot this detail if you went through the company’s marketing material or its online store.
What the heck is mmWave 5G?
Glad you asked. Well, you have your regular 5G network, which is a bunch of sub-6GHz signals that are more suited for open rural areas and are typically used to cover a wider range.
With the iPhone lineup, Apple has a page where you can check the device’s cellular compatibility, but there isn’t one for any of the iPad models. Products from the tech giant that do support mmWave 5G include the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPad Pro cellular models.
Something that the iPad mini 6 does have, on the other hand, is the same increased number of 5G bands that the iPhone 13 comes with. This gives it at least one tiny advantage over the other iPads that are currently available.
You can get the iPad mini 6 at its base price of $499 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only version, or for $649 for the larger storage option of 256GB. If you want to slap cellular connectivity to it, though, that would cost you another $150.