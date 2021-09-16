Notification Center

Apple Tablets 5G

Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention: iPad mini 6 does NOT support the faster mmWave 5G
Apple just released the new iPad mini 6 and it is the first mini ever that offers support for 5G with its cellular versions. Much like with some of the other announced products, though, Apple left out an important detail related to that statement.

The iPad mini 6 supports 5G connectivity, yes, but not the faster mmWave 5G kind (via MacRumors). You would find it difficult to spot this detail if you went through the company’s marketing material or its online store.

What the heck is mmWave 5G?


Glad you asked. Well, you have your regular 5G network, which is a bunch of sub-6GHz signals that are more suited for open rural areas and are typically used to cover a wider range.

Sub-6GHz 5G is faster than 4G but doesn’t even come close to the mmWave 5G signals. However, the latter uses radio waves that cannot travel well through objects, which is why it is better suited for closed spaces such as airports, offices, etc.

With the iPhone lineup, Apple has a page where you can check the device’s cellular compatibility, but there isn’t one for any of the iPad models. Products from the tech giant that do support mmWave 5G include the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPad Pro cellular models.

Something that the iPad mini 6 does have, on the other hand, is the same increased number of 5G bands that the iPhone 13 comes with. This gives it at least one tiny advantage over the other iPads that are currently available.
 
Get your brand new iPad mini 6 here!

Apple iPad mini 6

64 GB Wi-Fi model

$499
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad mini 6

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model

$799
Buy at Apple

You can get the iPad mini 6 at its base price of $499 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only version, or for $649 for the larger storage option of 256GB. If you want to slap cellular connectivity to it, though, that would cost you another $150.

